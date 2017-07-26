Victor Moses plays down Chelsea's pre-season defeat to Bayern

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has played down their pre-season 3-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in a friendly played on Tuesday, July 25.

Moses fought back from 3-0 goals down to get a respectful 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich in a friendly played in Singapore.

Bayern raced to a 3-0 lead through goals from Rafinha and Thomas Muller (brace) before Marcos Alonso and Michu Batshuayi scored for Chelsea.

While admitting that they are lessons to learn from the defeat, Moses played down the defeat; “It was a shame we lost 3-2 but it is pre-season and we will move on to the next game,” he told Chelsea official website.

"It was a good competitive game. Bayern are a good side and this is our third game of the pre-season and we were a little bit flat first half,” he added.

“They scored three good goals but that is something we need to work on at the training ground, to make sure we correct that.

“We have good players who know what’s right and what’s wrong and we will get there, it was just one of those games.

"It was a slow start. This was a pre-season game and we must just get ourselves back fit again and keep on working hard in training. We played a very good side and it is something we have to work on and take on from there.

"The fitness is definitely getting there because we have been working very hard in training. And in the second half, we did very well.”

It was Moses’ first 90-minute action since he returned from a toe surgery he had in the summer.

"With me playing my first 90 minutes, you do blow a bit but I needed that, and when the season starts that will help," he said.

The game also saw Moses playing in an unfamiliar territory, the left wing-back but the 26-year-old had no problem with it.

"The manager told me to go left wing-back and I can play left-wing-back if needed, especially in a pre-season game,” he said.

“When I was a winger in the past I played on the right and on the left so it is not a problem."