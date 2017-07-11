Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Victor Moses receives N14m Hublot watch from Chelsea owner Abramovich

Victor Moses Chelsea owner Abramovich buys N14M Hublot watch for Nigerian player

The Hublot watch is said to cost about £30,000 each (N14m). Hublot are also the official timekeeper of Chelsea.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses has received an expensive gift from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nigerian player Victor Moses has received a N14 million (£30,000) Hublot watch as a gift from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for helping the team to win the Premier League.

Moses was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Premier League title last season under Antonio Conte.

For that feat, every member of the squad has been given a very expensive gift from the owner Abramovich.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses won his first Premier League title last season (Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Victor Moses celebrates Premier League title with wife and kids

On their second day of pre-season training, Moses and other members of the team received their Hublot watches sent in Chelsea-branded cases.

Roman Abramovich play Chelsea owner gave out the Hublot watches to every player in the Chelsea squad that won the Premier League (AFP/File)

 

The gift was accompanied by a message from Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck.

On behalf of Mr Abramovich and also on behalf of the Board of Directors of the club, congratulations on creating history during the 2016/17 season,” the message reads.

Roman Abramovich Hublot to Chelsea play The gift was accompanied by a note from Chelsea's Chairman Bruce Buck (Instagram/Willian Borges)

 

It’s been a campaign to remember. Keep the blue flag flying high.

“Bruce Buck, chairman.”

Chelsea stars Willian and Nathaniel Chalobah took to their social media to show off the gifts.

Chelsea's Hublot play Hublot is the 'official timekeeper' for Chelsea ( Hublot)

 

Moses who still recovering from a toe surgery he had immediately after last season was an integral part of the Chelsea squad that won the Premier League title.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses made 34 league appearances and played a crucial part as Chelsea won the title (Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

 

The 26-year-old made 22 consecutive Premier League starts, 28 league starts and 34 league appearances in total for Chelsea, scoring three goals.

He is the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances for a title winning team ever.

NB: £1=470

