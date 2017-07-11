Nigerian player Victor Moses has received a N14 million (£30,000) Hublot watch as a gift from Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich for helping the team to win the Premier League.

Moses was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Premier League title last season under Antonio Conte.

For that feat, every member of the squad has been given a very expensive gift from the owner Abramovich.

On their second day of pre-season training, Moses and other members of the team received their Hublot watches sent in Chelsea-branded cases.

The Hublot watch is said to cost about £30,000 each (N14m). Hublot are also the official timekeeper of Chelsea.

The gift was accompanied by a message from Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck.

“On behalf of Mr Abramovich and also on behalf of the Board of Directors of the club, congratulations on creating history during the 2016/17 season,” the message reads.

“It’s been a campaign to remember. Keep the blue flag flying high.

“Bruce Buck, chairman.”

Chelsea stars Willian and Nathaniel Chalobah took to their social media to show off the gifts.

Moses who still recovering from a toe surgery he had immediately after last season was an integral part of the Chelsea squad that won the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old made 22 consecutive Premier League starts, 28 league starts and 34 league appearances in total for Chelsea, scoring three goals.

He is the Nigerian player with the most Premier League appearances for a title winning team ever.

NB: £1=470