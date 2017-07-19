Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Victor Moses makes Chelsea squad for pre-season tour

Victor Moses Super Eagles star jets out with Chelsea for pre-season tour of China, Omeruo dropped

Moses' inclusion in the squad means the 26-year-old has fully recovered and ready to play in their three friendly games.

Victor Moses and Gary Cahill play Victor Moses in Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour of China and Singapore (Twitter/Chelsea)

Super Eagles star Victor Moses has jetted out with the Chelsea team to a pre-season tour of China and Singapore.

Moses recently resumed pre-season training with Chelsea following his recovery from a toe surgery he had in the summer.

The Chelsea wing-back made Antonio Conte’s squad for the pre-season tour of Asia.

Victor Moses play Moses has recovered from a toe surgery to make Chelsea squad for the pre-season tour of China and Singapore (Twitter/Victor Moses)

His inclusion in the squad means the 26-year-old has fully recovered and ready to play in their three friendly games.

Chelsea will face Premier League rivals Arsenal on Saturday, 22 at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing before leaving for Singapore, where they will play Bayern Munich on Tuesday, July 25 then Inter Milan four days later.

Cesc Fabregas and Victor Moses play Chelsea will play Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan (Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

 

The Chelsea squad has jetted out to China already with several players giving updates of their trip on social media.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo did not make the squad, staying back in London to sort out his future at the club.

He is seeking a permanent exit from the club he joined in January 2012. He has been on loan at four different clubs since he joined Chelsea.

Kenneth Omeruo play Kenneth Omeruo is seeking an exit from Chelsea (Instagram/Kenneth Omeruo )

 

Several first team stars have also been left out of the travelling team. Diego Costa, Nemanja Matic and Kurt Zouma have all been left as they complete moves away from the club.

Eden Hazard and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko stayed back in London to work on their recovery from injuries.

Chelsea Squad to China, Singapore

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Willy Caballero, Eduardo, Marcin Bulka

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Tomas Kalas, Jake Clarke-Salter, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Kenedy

Midfielders: Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Mario Pasalic, Lewis Baker, Kyle Scott, Pedro, Willian, Victor Moses

Forwards: Charly Musonda, Jeremie Boga, Michy Batshuayi, Loic Remy

