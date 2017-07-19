Victor Moses makes Chelsea squad for pre-season tour

Super Eagles star Victor Moses has jetted out with the Chelsea team to a pre-season tour of China and Singapore.

Moses recently resumed pre-season training with Chelsea following his recovery from a toe surgery he had in the summer .

The Chelsea wing-back made Antonio Conte’s squad for the pre-season tour of Asia.

His inclusion in the squad means the 26-year-old has fully recovered and ready to play in their three friendly games.

Chelsea will face Premier League rivals Arsenal on Saturday, 22 at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing before leaving for Singapore, where they will play Bayern Munich on Tuesday, July 25 then Inter Milan four days later.

The Chelsea squad has jetted out to China already with several players giving updates of their trip on social media.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo did not make the squad, staying back in London to sort out his future at the club.

He is seeking a permanent exit from the club he joined in January 2012. He has been on loan at four different clubs since he joined Chelsea.

Several first team stars have also been left out of the travelling team. Diego Costa, Nemanja Matic and Kurt Zouma have all been left as they complete moves away from the club.

Eden Hazard and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko stayed back in London to work on their recovery from injuries.

Chelsea Squad to China, Singapore

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Willy Caballero, Eduardo, Marcin Bulka

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Tomas Kalas, Jake Clarke-Salter, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Kenedy

Midfielders: Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Mario Pasalic, Lewis Baker, Kyle Scott, Pedro, Willian, Victor Moses

Forwards: Charly Musonda, Jeremie Boga, Michy Batshuayi, Loic Remy