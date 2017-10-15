Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Victor Moses injured in Chelsea’s away loss to Crystal Palace

Victor Moses Super Eagles star injured in Chelsea’s away loss to Crystal Palace

The extent of victor Moses’ injury will be known after a scan in the coming days.

  • Published:
Victor Moses play Victor Moses has picked up a hamstring injury (Instagram/thechelsealadyinc)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles star Victor Moses went off injured in his first game for Chelsea after he helped Nigeria qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the last international break.

Moses played 90 minutes on Saturday, October 7 in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo to seal qualification to the World Cup.

A week later on Saturday, October 14, the 26-year-old could only last 40 minutes before he pulled his hamstring during Chelsea's 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses played 90 minutes in Nigeria's win over Zambia a week before he got injured injured during a Chelsea game (Twitter/Chelsea)

 

The wing-back was replaced by Davide Zappacosta in the game.

With Alvaro Morata and N’Golo Kante already out, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not pleased with another injury to an important player.

For us it’s a very difficult moment because we started the game without Morata and Kante, which isn’t simple,” Conte said in his post-match interview.

Antonio Conte play Antonio Conte is not pleased with Moses' injury (AFP)

 

During the game another important player, Moses had an injury, and I hope to have him back very soon.

“This moment is very difficult for us, to lose three or four players is a big problem but despite this, we have to find the will to fight.

“This season will be very difficult so we have to give 150 percent, not just 100 percent, like last season, because that’s not enough. We want to try to be competitive in all competitions but it won’t be easy.

Victor Moses play The extent of Victor Moses' hamstring injury will be known in the coming days (Twitter/Thechelseafeed)

 

“My job is to be focused on my work with my players and try to do our best. Now, for sure, it’s not an easy moment for us but I think it’s important to find a solution and not look for excuses.

The extent of Moses’ injury will be known after a scan in the coming days and has been ruled out of Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Roma at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 18.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Manchester United Players arrive training in their luxury cars [Photos]bullet
2 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup...bullet
3 Fake News Gyan, Ayew and the world of football fooled by George...bullet

Related Articles

Victor Moses Chelsea star arrives late in camp because of ‘family issues’
Premier League Zaha inspires Palace to Chelsea win
Super Eagles Moses, Abdullahi make CAF’s best X1 players from Matchday 5 of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Nigeria vs Zambia Iwobi's goal sends Super Eagles to 2018 World Cup with 1-0 victory
Champions League Moses benched, Onyekuru, Emenike suffer defeats
Nigerians Abroad Moses, Iwobi clash in England, Onyekuru scores
Tammy Abraham Agent Victor Moses steps in to convince striker to play for Nigeria
Nigerians Abroad Moses wins with Chelsea, Onyekuru, Onazi on target in Europe
Nigeria Vs Zambia Alex Iwobi is a game changer — Onigbinde
Premier League City crush Stoke with magnificent seven, Palace stun Chelsea

Football

Nasarawa Amazons
Nigeria Women Premier League Nasarawa Amazons win 2017 NWPL title
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their fourth goal during the English Premier League match against Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on October 14, 2017
Premier League Seven up City put Stoke to the sword
Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen (R) celebrates with teammate Dele Alli after scoring the team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 14, 2017
Premier League Eriksen strike ends Spurs' Wembley hoodoo
Antonio Conte
Premier League Zaha inspires Palace to Chelsea win