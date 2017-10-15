Victor Moses injured in Chelsea’s away loss to Crystal Palace

Super Eagles star Victor Moses went off injured in his first game for Chelsea after he helped Nigeria qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the last international break.

Moses played 90 minutes on Saturday, October 7 in Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo to seal qualification to the World Cup.

A week later on Saturday, October 14, the 26-year-old could only last 40 minutes before he pulled his hamstring during Chelsea's 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace .

The wing-back was replaced by Davide Zappacosta in the game.

With Alvaro Morata and N’Golo Kante already out, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is not pleased with another injury to an important player.

“For us it’s a very difficult moment because we started the game without Morata and Kante, which isn’t simple,” Conte said in his post-match interview.

“During the game another important player, Moses had an injury, and I hope to have him back very soon.

“This moment is very difficult for us, to lose three or four players is a big problem but despite this, we have to find the will to fight.

“This season will be very difficult so we have to give 150 percent, not just 100 percent, like last season, because that’s not enough. We want to try to be competitive in all competitions but it won’t be easy.

“My job is to be focused on my work with my players and try to do our best. Now, for sure, it’s not an easy moment for us but I think it’s important to find a solution and not look for excuses.”

The extent of Moses’ injury will be known after a scan in the coming days and has been ruled out of Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Roma at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, October 18.