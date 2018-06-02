news

Chelsea star Victor Moses was given an extended break to celebrate his first wedding anniversary with his wife before joining Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Moses joined up with the Super Eagles in London in the morning of Thursday, May 31, missing the whole camping in Nigeria and the 1-1 friendly draw against DR Congo on Monday, May 28.

The forward arrived at the team's Wembley Hilton hotel hours before the rest of the squad touched down from Nigeria.

According to Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr, the 27-year-old asked for an extended break after winning the FA Cup title with Chelsea to spend his first wedding anniversary with his wife.

"After the FA Cup Final, he told me it was the first anniversary of his wedding and if I could give him two days to celebrate, I said ‘no problem’,” Rohr told Kwese Sport.

Moses and wife

Moses got married to his longtime partner in May 2017 . The Chelsea star and his wife have a six-year-old son Brentley and a three-year-old daughter Nyah.

Not much is known of Moses’ wife who is said to be an English woman of Nigerian descent.

Moses has managed to keep his family away from the public although he brought them out last year at Stamford Bridge while celebrating the Premier League title with Chelsea.