Victor Moses earns over N2B in a year

Victor Moses Chelsea star earns over N2B in a year

Moses earns over N2 billion a year From his weekly wages at Chelsea, endorsment deals and match bonuses, allowances, allowances.

Victor Moses earns more than N2b a year from weekly wages and endorsments

Victor Moses last season signed a new contract with Chelsea which more than doubled his weekly wages the club the club.

Moses who joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012, was receiving £50, 000 every week before he was rewarded with a new contract which took it to £110,000.

With that wage, the 26-year-old is the highest paid Nigerian player plying his trade in Europe.

Victor Moses is a Nike athlete. he was with adidas before he signed with Nike

 

The only Nigerian players who earn more than him are the China-based duo of John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo.

Mikel Obi earns £140, 000 per week at Tianjin TEDA while Ighalo reportedly gets around £200, 000 at Changchun Yatai all in China.

Moses (far right) hanging out with his friend and Premier League star Jason Puncheon(far left)

 

At £110,000 every week, Moses per annual earnings from Chelsea are said to be around £5.2 million. It remains like this after tax when you add his match, travel and goal bonus.

In Naira that’s about N2 billion.

With the kind of money he earns, Victor Moses can afford almost any car he wants

 

In May 2017, the Super Eagles star was unveiled as the ambassador Opera Mini as the web browser intensified moves to penetrate the African market. That deal Pulse Sports learnt will net Moses £75, 000 (N35 million) every year as face of the web browser.

 

Moses is also endorsed by Nike, a deal he earns about £25, 000(N11.7) from every year.

He was with adidas before making the switch to Nike. He has also had endorsement deals with the likes of EA Sports, makers of FIFA and Samsung.

 

The forward can also get around $25,000 (N9 million) a year as matchday allowances, bonus, and camping allowances for Super Eagles duties.

Moses can also get about $25,000 (N9 million) a year from Super Eagles duties

 

For an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or FIFA World Cup qualifier, each player of the Super Eagles of Nigeria gets $5,000 (N2 million) at the official rate obtaining at the time of the match and N50, 000 per day for match allowances.

From Pulse Sports estimations, Moses earns over N2.022 billion (Two billion and twenty million Naira).

NB: £1=N468

       $1=N364

