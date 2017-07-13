Victor Moses earns over N2B in a year

Victor Moses last season signed a new contract with Chelsea which more than doubled his weekly wages the club the club.

Moses who joined Chelsea from Wigan in 2012, was receiving £50, 000 every week before he was rewarded with a new contract which took it to £110,000.

With that wage, the 26-year-old is the highest paid Nigerian player plying his trade in Europe.

The only Nigerian players who earn more than him are the China-based duo of John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo.

Mikel Obi earns £140, 000 per week at Tianjin TEDA while Ighalo reportedly gets around £200, 000 at Changchun Yatai all in China.

At £110,000 every week, Moses per annual earnings from Chelsea are said to be around £5.2 million. It remains like this after tax when you add his match, travel and goal bonus.

In Naira that’s about N2 billion.

In May 2017, the Super Eagles star was unveiled as the ambassador Opera Mini as the web browser intensified moves to penetrate the African market. That deal Pulse Sports learnt will net Moses £75, 000 (N35 million) every year as face of the web browser.

#tbt on set filming with @opera , always time to train 💪 https://t.co/lIz4haG8UZ — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Moses is also endorsed by Nike, a deal he earns about £25, 000(N11.7) from every year.

He was with adidas before making the switch to Nike. He has also had endorsement deals with the likes of EA Sports, makers of FIFA and Samsung.

Just finished an epic match in our new Striker Soccer Game. These aliens are INTENSE. http://t.co/sJKvtZr9eo http://t.co/pj905nC3m5 — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The forward can also get around $25,000 (N9 million) a year as matchday allowances, bonus, and camping allowances for Super Eagles duties.

For an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) or FIFA World Cup qualifier, each player of the Super Eagles of Nigeria gets $5,000 (N2 million) at the official rate obtaining at the time of the match and N50, 000 per day for match allowances.

From Pulse Sports estimations, Moses earns over N2.022 billion (Two billion and twenty million Naira).

NB: £1=N468

$1=N364