Victor Moses cleared for Chelsea's Community Shield game

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses will be available to play in Sunday, August 6 Community Shield against Arsenal despite serving a one-match domestic ban.

Moses’ one-match ban is as a result of the red card he received in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final in May.

The Nigeria international was shown the second yellow card and a red card for diving in the FA Cup final.

The FA consider the Community Shield as a friendly game and allow suspended players to participate.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny who missed the FA Cup final because of a three-match suspension has also been cleared to play in the Community Shield.

Moses and Koscielny will however not be available for Arsenal and Chelsea’s opening day fixtures respectively.

Moses’ Chelsea host Burnley in their first league game of the season while Arsenal will welcome Leicester City a day earlier on Friday, August 11.