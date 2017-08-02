Victor Moses cleared for Chelsea's Community Shield game

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Despite still serving a suspension for his red card in the FA Cup final, Moses will play in the Community Shield.

  • Published:
Victor Moses play Victor Moses will play in the Community Shield game against Arsenal (Twitter/Victor Moses)

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses will be available to play in Sunday, August 6 Community Shield against Arsenal despite serving a one-match domestic ban.

Moses’ one-match ban is as a result of the red card he received in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final in May.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses was sent off in Chelsea 1-2 loss to Arsenal in the FA Cup final in May (AP)

 

The Nigeria international was shown the second yellow card and a red card for diving in the FA Cup final.

The FA consider the Community Shield as a friendly game and allow suspended players to participate.

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny who missed the FA Cup final because of a three-match suspension has also been cleared to play in the Community Shield.

Laurent Koscielny play Laurent Koscielny will also be available for Arsenal (AFP/File)

 

Moses and Koscielny will however not be available for Arsenal and Chelsea’s opening day fixtures respectively.

Moses’ Chelsea host Burnley in their first league game of the season while Arsenal will welcome Leicester City a day earlier on Friday, August 11.

