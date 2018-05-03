Home > Sports > Football >

Verratti undergoes groin surgery

Verratti undergoes groin surgery

Italy and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti underwent surgery on a troublesome groin on Thursday in a bid to start next season in top condition, his Ligue 1 club said.

Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (R) has the whole summer to recover from a groin operation and begin the new season in top condition

Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Marco Verratti (R) has the whole summer to recover from a groin operation and begin the new season in top condition

(AFP/File)
"The surgery went perfectly well," said a statement by PSG.

"The date was scheduled to allow Marco Verratti to begin the 2018-2019 season in the best conditions."

The 25-year-old Verratti missed all of PSG's matches in April because of the injury.

Italy's absence from the June 14-July 15 World Cup meant he could undergo the operation towards the end of the French league season.

With PSG already crowned champions, the Italian will notably miss the French Cup final against third division Les Herbiers on Tuesday.

