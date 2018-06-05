Home > Sports > Football >

Verdi accepts move to Ancelotti's Napoli

Football Verdi accepts move to Ancelotti's Napoli

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bologna forward Simone Verdi has confirmed he has accepted a move to join Carlo Ancelotti's Serie A runners-up Napoli next season.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bologna forward Simone Verdi has confirmed he has accepted a move to join Carlo Ancelotti's Serie A runners-up Napoli next season.

The 25-year-old turned down a move to Napoli last January but is now ready to head south where he will team up with fellow Italy international forward Lorenzo Insigne.

"I have always been consistent, I said in January that I wanted to end my journey and season with Bologna," Verdi said after Italy's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in Turin on Monday.

"It had nothing to do with Napoli, nor did Carlo Ancelotti have anything to do with me saying yes in this transfer session.

"We spoke briefly to each other, but it was a formal conversation. I already worked with Sarri at Empoli, so I knew him well already.

"I simply wanted to end the season with Bologna and show my gratitude for their support."

Verdi -- who has won four caps since making his senior Italy debut last year -- missed two chances to score his first international goal on Monday night.

He scored ten goals last season for Bologna who he joined after Carpi were relegated in 2016, having also previous played for Torino and his boyhood club AC Milan.

Bologna finished the season just four points above the relegation zone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet

Football

William Troost-Ekong
William Troost-Ekong Super Eagles defender says Nigerians doubted him because he is ‘Oyibo’
Chinese football fans celebrate after Germany beat Argentina 2014 World Cup final
Football Fans, sponsors make it a World Cup with Chinese characteristics
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho
2018 FIFA World Cup Leicester City congratulate Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho for making Super Eagles squad
Brazil's striker Neymar controls the ball during the International friendly football match between Brazil and Croatia at Anfield in Liverpool on June 3, 2018
Football Mastercard ends meals-for-goals campaign with Neymar, Messi