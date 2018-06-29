Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

VAR checked 335 incidents in World Cup group stage - FIFA

Football VAR checked 335 incidents in World Cup group stage - FIFA

FIFA said video assistant referee (VAR) crews conducted checks on 335 incidents during the World Cup group stage, helping achieve a 99.3 percent rate of correct decisions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pierluigi Collina refereed the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany play

Pierluigi Collina refereed the 2002 World Cup final between Brazil and Germany

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

FIFA said video assistant referee (VAR) crews conducted checks on 335 incidents during the World Cup group stage, helping achieve a 99.3 percent rate of correct decisions.

The VAR system is being used at a World Cup for the first time in Russia.

"335 incidents were checked by the VAR team. All the goals scored (122) were checked by the VAR, and in addition many other incidents occurring on the field," Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of FIFA's referees committee, said Friday.

With 48 matches in the group stage, the figure averages out to almost seven incidents per game in Russia.

"Within these 335 checks, we had 17 so-called VAR reviews," said Collina. "We had 14 decisions changed by the intervention of the VAR.

"We had 14 on-field reviews, with the referee going to the monitor on the side of the pitch, while there were three decisions taken only by the VAR on direct review."

Collina said the three cases where the VAR directly intervened were for an offside call, an incident that took place inside the area and mistaken identity.

Of all the incidents scrutinised by the video officials, 95 percent of the initial decisions taken by referees would have been correct without VAR intervention.

That rate increased to 99.3 percent with the assistance of VAR.

"VAR doesn't mean perfection," Collina said. "There could still be some wrong interpretation or even mistakes, so it's a not a perfection that can be reached having implemented VAR."

The average time required for a VAR review has been 80 seconds, although that number is slightly higher for a pitchside review.

"In a couple of cases the final answer could have been given even earlier," Collina said. "But in terms of being very accurate, the VAR preferred to spend five to 10 seconds more to be very, very sure."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Reactions as Germany are knocked out from group stagebullet
2 World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cupbullet
3 Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult striker's wife on Instagram...bullet

Football

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly decided to investigate the rumored reckless money spending by members of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
World Cup 2018 Buhari wants to investigate reports of reckless spending in Russia
Nigerian midfielder Abdullahi Alhassan Ibrahim has completed a move to Primeira Liga outfit Club Sport Maritimo from Austrian Football Bundesliga side FK Austria Wien.
Abdullahi Alhassan Ibrahim Super Eagles midfielder moves to C.S Maritimo
Didier Deschamps admits France have under-performed so far
Football Deschamps says France must improve or go out against Argentina
Luka Modric has been Croatia's most influential player at the World Cup in Russia
Football 'Big brother' Modric from a different planet, says Rakitic