Van Marwijk left to bemoan Australia's lack of cutting edge

Australia's departing coach Bert van Marwijk admitted his side's lack of a top-class striker once again cost them dear after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Peru on Tuesday saw them exit the World Cup.

"You could see that for this team it is difficult to make the difference in goals at this level," said the Dutchman after the game in Sochi, repeating a familiar complaint at the tournament.

Australia played well for much of the match against the South Americans but had no reply to goals in each half from Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero.

It followed good performances in losing 2-1 to France and holding Denmark to a 1-1 draw, but their only goals at the tournament came from Mile Jedinak penalties.

"In all three games we couldn't really make the difference in goals, and that is something this squad misses on this level.

"That is a pity because today when you see the statistics, I don't really know, but for my feeling we had maybe 60 percent ball possession, and I think we had a lot more chances and shots at goal."

Denmark went through from Group C with France, and the 0-0 draw between those two sides in Moscow confirmed that even an Australian win would have been in vain.

"Even if we had won with two, three, four-zero, it wouldn't have changed anything, only in the feeling for the players, and for all Australia, so that is a pity," added Van Marwijk, who now leaves the job to make way for the incoming Graham Arnold.