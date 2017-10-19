Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Uzoho Francis won FIFA U-17 World Cup with the Golden Eaglets

#ThrowbackThursday When Uzoho Francis won FIFA U-17 World Cup with the Golden Eaglets

We recall when Uzoho Francis won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup with Nigeria.

  • Published:
Uzoho Francis play

Uzoho Francis

(Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images))
During the Golden Eaglets’ trophy presentation after winning the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013.

Nigeria with the likes of future stars Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success etc had just beaten Mexico 3-0 in the final to win the title.

Uzoho Francis was very obvious in the mix of Golden Eaglets players celebrating at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after Nigeria’s fourth U-17 World Cup title.

2013 Golden Eaglets play

2013 Golden Eaglets

(Getty Images)

 

Uzoho, the tall and gangly goalkeeper was wearing a green cap, as he celebrated with his teammates.

The then 14-year-old didn’t get an appearance in that tournament and was Golden Eaglets’ third-choice goalkeeper.

He only made the cut following the injury to Adeyinka Adewale who was the first choice when Nigeria finished second at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier in the year.

Uzoho Francis play

Uzoho Francis

(Twitter/La Liga)

That was how it all started for the goalkeeper who has been in the news since Sunday, October 15 after making his La Liga debut for Deportivo La Coruna in their goalless draw away at Eibar.

Uzoho Francis play

Uzoho Francis

(Twitter/La Liga)

 

The now 18-year-old impressed, keeping a clean sheet to earn an away point for Deportivo La Coruña.

 

It was also a record-making appearance for the Nigerian who became the youngest foreign goalkeeper to debut in the La Liga.

