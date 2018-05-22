news

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup match played on Tuesday, May 22, but Usman Mohammed a name to remember from the encounter.

Who is Usman Mohammed?

Usman Mohammed is a 24-year-old central midfielder that plays for Sarpsborg 08 in Norway.

He played in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with FC Ranchers Bee Nigeria before he moved to Taraba Nigeria.

In 2016 Usman complete a move to Portuguese outfit União Madeira and was released before he joined up with Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08.

He was part of the Dream Team lead by Samson Siasia that won the U-23 African Nations Cup (AFCON) in 2016 nd later went on to win a bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.