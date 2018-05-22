Home > Sports > Football >

Usman Mohammed midfielder that scored vs Atletico Madrid

Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal against Atletico Madrid

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Usman Mohammed play Usman Mohammed scored a beauty against Atletico Madrid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup match played on Tuesday, May 22, but Usman Mohammed a name to remember from the encounter.

Who is Usman Mohammed?

Usman Mohammed is a 24-year-old central midfielder that plays for Sarpsborg 08 in Norway.

He played in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) with FC Ranchers Bee Nigeria before he moved to Taraba Nigeria.

In 2016 Usman complete a move to Portuguese outfit União Madeira and was released before he joined up with Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08.

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid play Usman Mohammed scored a beautiful goal against Atletico Madrid ( DSTV)

He was part of the Dream Team lead by Samson Siasia that won the U-23 African Nations Cup (AFCON) in 2016 nd later went on to win a bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

Alongside Arsenal loanee Kelechi Nwakali, Usman was a dominant force ib the midfield against Atletico Madrid and capped his performance with a beautiful gaol which saw him dribble past several Atletico Madrid defenders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet
3 Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madridbullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Pinnick says NFF not ‘spending a dime’ for friendly game
GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid
GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid
GOtv MAX Cup Nigerian football fans excited about Atletico friendly
GOTV Max Cup Torres, Simeone arrive in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Europa League winners name squad for Super Eagles friendly
Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the game
Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madrid
Super Eagles Salisu calls up Nwakali brothers, 21 others for Atletico friendly
Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League final

Football

Super Eagles vs Atletico Madrid
GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid
Tempers flared in the French promotion play-off clash between Ajaccio and Le Havre
Football Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium
Leon Balogun
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender joins Brighton & Hove Albion from Mainz
Peru fans rally in support of team captain Paolo Guerrero, but the Flamengo star's World Cup chances are hanging by a thread
Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case