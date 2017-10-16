USA :  Country's national football team to face Portugal in football friendly

The United States will face Portugal next month in the team's first game since their shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States Soccer Federation announced Monday.

A statement said the USA, who were sensationally dumped out of World Cup contention last week following a loss to Trinidad & Tobago, will face Portugal on November 14 in Faro.

US soccer is in a state of upheaval following last week's seismic World Cup shock, with coach Bruce Arena announcing his resignation on Friday.

USSF president Sunil Gulati has also faced calls to resign following the World Cup flop.

The USSF statement on Monday said a coach to oversee the squad following Arena's departure would be determined in "the coming days".

It is the seventh meeting between the two nations since 1978. The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw during the 2014 World Cup, when the USA helped eliminate Portugal from the "Group of Death".