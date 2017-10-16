Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

USA :  Country's national football team to face Portugal in football friendly

USA Country's national football team to face Portugal in football friendly

The United States will face Portugal next month in the team's first game since their shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States Soccer Federation announced Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fans of the US listen to their national anthem before the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifier football match between Mexico and the US, in Mexico City, on June 11, 2017 play

Fans of the US listen to their national anthem before the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifier football match between Mexico and the US, in Mexico City, on June 11, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States will face Portugal next month in the team's first game since their shock failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the United States Soccer Federation announced Monday.

A statement said the USA, who were sensationally dumped out of World Cup contention last week following a loss to Trinidad & Tobago, will face Portugal on November 14 in Faro.

US soccer is in a state of upheaval following last week's seismic World Cup shock, with coach Bruce Arena announcing his resignation on Friday.

USSF president Sunil Gulati has also faced calls to resign following the World Cup flop.

The USSF statement on Monday said a coach to oversee the squad following Arena's departure would be determined in "the coming days".

It is the seventh meeting between the two nations since 1978. The most recent meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw during the 2014 World Cup, when the USA helped eliminate Portugal from the "Group of Death".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Liverpool 0 Vs Manchester United 0 5 things we learnt from Saturday’s...bullet
2 Super Eagles Arsenal manager Wenger congratulates Nigeria on World Cup...bullet
3 Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Rankingbullet

Related Articles

FIFA Football body grants extra day for New Zealand, Peru play-off
Premier League Guardiola tries to heal Pochettino rift
Jose Mourinho Manager surprised by Martinez handling of Fellaini
La Liga Atletico-Barca 'spectacle' overshadows political backdrop
World Cup Italian police seize villa in tournament corruption probe
La Liga Suarez earns Barca point at Atletico, Ronaldo rescues Real
Kostas Mitroglou Greece striker rescues Marseille as Mandanda sets record
Qatar World Cup official hits back at criticism
Odion Ighalo Nigerian striker nets brace in China for Changchun Yatai
World Cup Australia unity call as dates set for play-off

Football

Aiteo and CAF
CAF Awards Aiteo replace Glo as sponsor
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures as he attends a press conference in Manchester on October 16, 2017
Pep Guardiola Man City manager aims to keep Man City players humble
AC Milan's Italian coach Vincenzo Montella looks on during the Italian Serie A match between AC Milan and Spal at San Siro stadium in Milan on September 20, 2017
Marco Fassone AC Milan chief backs under-fire Montella
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane gestures during the English Premier League match against Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 14, 2017
Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid boss, wary of 'complete' Kane