Home > Sports > Football >

US women's defender Dahlkemper warned over acne medication

Football US women's defender Dahlkemper warned over acne medication

Abby Dahlkemper, a defender for reigning Women's World Cup champion United States, was issued a public warning Friday by the US Anti-Doping Agency for not obtaining a therapeutic-use exemption (TUE) for a banned medication.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Abby Dahlkemper (R) has played 18 matches for the United States and plays for the league-leading North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League play

Abby Dahlkemper (R) has played 18 matches for the United States and plays for the league-leading North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Abby Dahlkemper, a defender for reigning Women's World Cup champion United States, was issued a public warning Friday by the US Anti-Doping Agency for not obtaining a therapeutic-use exemption (TUE) for a banned medication.

The 24-year-old has played 18 matches for the American side, most recently last month against Mexico, and plays for the league-leading North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League.

Dahlkemper used the prescription medication spironolactone, a prohibited substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency, as a skin treatment under doctor supervision and declared so on her doping control form but had not obtained a TUE prior to being drug tested.

"As athletes, we are responsible for knowing about the medications we take," Dahlkemper said. "I made the mistake of not being more diligent about a medication my doctor prescribed for my persistent skin condition and I should have confirmed that the medication was free of all banned substances.

"The medication I am taking does not have any performance-enhancing effects and my use of this medication has since been approved by USADA," she said. "I appreciate US Soccer guiding me through this process and I'm grateful that this has been resolved."

Dahlkemper later obtained a TUE for the medication, missing an NWSL match last month while the paperwork was processed.

"She received the medication from a personal doctor to treat acne and it is not related to performance enhancement in any way," US Soccer said in a statement.

"Abby had declared the use of her medication on her doping control form at the time of the sample collection, and has subsequently obtained a TUE for the medication from USADA, so she can continue to take it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring...bullet
3 Super Eagles New study reveals Nigeria have no chance of winning...bullet

Football

Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Bahaa
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalike
Exiled: Diego Simeone's first-leg antics against Arsenal mean he will be again consigned to a place in the stands for the Europa League final
Football Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
EFCC Football Club
EFCC Antigraft agency set up football club
Hamburg's stadium is seen in 2006, where 18 coaches have tried and failed to bring success to Hamburg since 2005
Football Clock ticks as Hamburg fight to avoid first relegation