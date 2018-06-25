Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

US to face Brazil, Mexico, England, Italy in friendlies

Football US to face Brazil, Mexico, England, Italy in friendlies

The United States will face Brazil, Mexico, England and Italy in friendlies to kick off preparations for its World Cup qualification in 2022, it was announced on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The United States will face Brazil, Mexico, England and Italy in friendlies to kick off preparations for its World Cup qualification in 2022 play

The United States will face Brazil, Mexico, England and Italy in friendlies to kick off preparations for its World Cup qualification in 2022

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States will face Brazil, Mexico, England and Italy in friendlies to kick off preparations for its World Cup qualification in 2022, it was announced on Monday.

The United States Soccer Federation said in a statement the US men's team, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, would launch its "Kickoff Series" with a friendly against Brazil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 7.

Four days later the US will play regional rivals Mexico at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The US will head to Europe to face England at Wembley on November 15, before facing Italy five days later at a venue to be confirmed.

The US will also play two other home matches in October, with opponents and venues to be revealed at a later date.

"We are at the beginning phase of building our identity," US general manager Earnie Stewart said in a statement.

"These games are obviously huge challenges, and for young players it's an opportunity to see the benchmark of some of the top teams in the world.

"We can use these experiences to learn about ourselves and take the next steps towards developing into the team we want to become."

The US have not yet appointed a successor to Bruce Arena as national team coach. Arena's tenure ended after the US failed to qualify for this year's World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Paul Pogba, Presnel Kimpembe France stars have caught the Shaku-Shaku bugbullet
2 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet
3 Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho, Aina show off 'Shaku Shaku' move on...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card after an elbow on an Iran defender
Football Iran coach blasts VAR as Ronaldo escapes sending off
Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of the action as Portugal scraped through to the World Cup last 16
Football VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach World Cup last 16
Spain's forward Iago Aspas (3R) celebrates after the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) confirmed his goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco
Football Hierro says Spain must tighten up after Morocco draw
Spain's backline twice gave Morocco the lead in Monday's 2-2 draw
Football Three things we learned today at the World Cup