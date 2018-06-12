Uruguay 'humble' despite Suarez, Cavani firepower

news

Uruguay's Giorgian De Arrascaeta has shrugged off their tag as Group A favourites, saying the South Americans would be a "humble" team in Russia despite the talents of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

The Celeste have been widely tipped to top a relatively weak-looking group, which contains hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

But speaking at Uruguay's base in Bor, just outside the city of Nizhny Novgorod after a second day of training, De Arrascaeta said the players would not treat their opponents lightly.

"We are never known for being favourites. Our mystique is always to be humble and go from match to match," said the 24-year-old midfielder.

"We are working hard and we are confident in reaching our goals. We will see how far we can go."

Uruguay, two-time former champions, play their first game on June 15, against Egypt -- with or without star forward Mohamed Salah -- in Ekaterinburg.

If they top their group they are likely to face either Spain or Portugal in a mouthwatering last-16 knockout tie.