Home > Sports > Football >

Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front three - Salah

Mohamed Salah Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front 3

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah admitted it would be "a dream" to cap a sensational debut season at Anfield by ending Real Madrid's European reign in Saturday's Champions League final.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 29 goals in the Champions League play

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored 29 goals in the Champions League

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah admitted it would be "a dream" to cap a sensational debut season at Anfield by ending Real Madrid's European reign in Saturday's Champions League final.

However, Salah says he would be happy if Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane grabs the goal that takes the Reds to a sixth European crown.

Salah has won a series of individual prizes as he has contributed 44 of the 90 goals Liverpool's front three have scored this season.

But the goals have been far more evenly spread in the Champions League.

"It doesn't matter who scores," Salah told UEFA.com.

"Winning games, getting points, that's the most important thing for us because as you can see, I've scored ten goals in the Champions League, Sadio nine, Firmino ten, so all of us are the same.

"None of us is selfish or only wants to score. We try to help each other to score goals."

The Egyptian, who had a disappointing spell at Chelsea, has been a revelation since his return to England last summer from Roma.

His form has led to Saturday's clash in Kiev being billed as a Ballon d'Or decider against five-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo.

And he stressed the importance of maintaining that form for a number of years to match Ronaldo or Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

"The most important thing is to maintain that level, to (keep) doing what I've done next season as well," he said.

"I believed (that I was capable of this form). I was at Roma for two years, had two great seasons there and everyone told me to stay, but it was in my mind to come and be successful in England."

The contrast in experience will be stark in the Ukrainian capital as Madrid seek a fourth Champions League in five seasons.

By contrast, despite Liverpool's storied history in the competition, none of Jurgen Klopp's squad have ever played in a Champions League final.

"They've won the Champions League three times in the past four years, so they have a lot of experience," Salah said.

But he said the single-game format improves Liverpool's chances.

"It's one game, not two, so we just need to focus and not think about anything in the past. When you get to the game it's just 11 against 11."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ronaldinho Brazil legend set to marry two wives on the same daybullet
2 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and...bullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the...bullet

Related Articles

Liverpool Club hoping experience not everything in final against Real
Champions League 3 key final duels
Champions League Final Mutual admiration from Klopp, Zidane as Real and Liverpool prepare for final
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star won't observe fast for Champions League final
Mohamed Salah Unselfishness key to Liverpool's free-scoring front 3
Liverpool Salah, Firmino others get gifts as they arrive Kiev for Champions League finals
Football Liverpool aim to end Real reign in Champions League final
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool defender honoured to play against Ronaldo
Mohamed Salah Boots of Liverpool star displayed among Egyptian collection in British Museum

Football

2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles boss says no side chicks, prostitutes allowed in camp
Andres Iniesta's move to J-League side Vissel Kobe is arguably Japanese football's biggest transfer coup
Andres Iniesta Barcelona legend greets Japanese football fans, vows to conquer Asia
Fans who have made it to Kiev after often arduous journeys will be hoping for an unforgettable occasion
Liverpool Club hoping experience not everything in final against Real
Ballon d'Or battle? The winner of Saturday's Champions League final could decide whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Mohamed Salah win World Player of the Year
Champions League 3 key final duels