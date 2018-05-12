United stalwart Carrick deserves special send-off: Herrera

news

Michael Carrick merits a very special farewell as the former England midfielder makes his last Premier League appearance for Manchester United on Sunday says team-mate Ander Herrera.

The 36-year-old club skipper -- who during his 12 years at the club has won 18 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008 -- will join manager Jose Mourinho's coaching staff for next term.

Mourinho has said Carrick will definitely start Sunday's game at home to Watford before he takes him off so the 34-times capped former West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur star can take the accolades from the fans.

"It's all about having a beautiful day and saying goodbye to Michael Carrick in the best way possible," said Herrera.

"Let's try and make it a beautiful day for him. He's a legend of the club...I really respect him and look up to him because of the way he plays."

Herrera says Carrick may not be a man of many words but what he says carries real weight.

"He doesn't speak that much but he always does it in a serious and right way," said Herrera.

"He trains hard every day, even when he's not playing too much, and is so professional.

"I've been so lucky to play with him for years and hopefully I can enjoy him as an assistant.

"He has been very successful for the club, one of the best midfielders in the last 10 years in the world, and he is a big loss."