Home > Sports > Football >

Unai Emery Twitter reactions about new Arsenal manager

Unai Emery Twitter reacts to Arsenal's new manager

Here is a compilation of the reactions to Unai Emery appointed as the new Arsenal manager.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Unai Emery play Here is what was said about Unai Emery on social media (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Unai Emery has been confirmed officially as the new coach of Arsenal, here is how social media reacted to his appointment.

Emery is 46-years-old and is regarded as one of the top coaches in world football following his valuable experience across several sides in Europe.

Supporters of Arsenal and other club took to Twitter to give their opinion on the newly recruited manager.

A winner! decision to appoint Emery applauded

Emery's record of winning trophies at Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain was applauded as a good decision and better than some top managers in the Premier League.

Emery was also hailed other qualities he possesses such as his tactics and touchline antics.

Several coaches such as Joachim Low, Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri were are short listed to replace Wenger and Arsenal supporters highlighted his achievement in winning the league with Paris Saint-Germain as a factor that could have contributed to his appointment.

 

Emery's plan for Arsenal

Twitter users also jumped on areas Emery will need to address if he is to be successful as coach of Arsenal.

 

The ideas discussed included player changes, finishing fourth defeating Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

 

The objectives were set out for him even before his first game so as to warm himself to the supporters as he will be judged upon his accomplishments at the end of the season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 GOtvMaxCup Starting line up, Live team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madridbullet
2 Usman Mohammed Meet the midfielder that scored a sensational goal...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch the gamebullet

Related Articles

Arsene Wenger Departing Arsenal manager gets over £24m-a-year offer from China
Arsenal Allegri, Vieira favourites to replace Arsene Wenger
Arsenal Premier League club looking at 30-year-old German coach to replace Wenger
Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal manager
Unai Emery Arsenal confirm former Paris Saint-Germain boss as new manager
Arsene Wenger PSG want Arsenal manager to replace Unai Emery
Arsene Wenger Low, Arteta shortlisted to replace Arsenal manager
Arsene Wenger Frenchman to step down as Arsenal manager at end of season
Pulse List Top 5 Arsene Wenger signings at Arsenal
Pulse List Top 5 African players under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Football

GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi
Diego Simeone
Nigeria 2 Vs 3 Atletico Madrid 5 things Diego Simeone said after the game
Chidiebere Nwakali
Nigeria 2 Vs Atletico Madrid 3 10 things you might have missed on TV