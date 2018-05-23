news

Unai Emery has been confirmed officially as the new coach of Arsenal , here is how social media reacted to his appointment.

Emery is 46-years-old and is regarded as one of the top coaches in world football following his valuable experience across several sides in Europe.

Supporters of Arsenal and other club took to Twitter to give their opinion on the newly recruited manager.

A winner! decision to appoint Emery applauded

Emery's record of winning trophies at Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain was applauded as a good decision and better than some top managers in the Premier League.

Emery was also hailed other qualities he possesses such as his tactics and touchline antics.

Several coaches such as Joachim Low, Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri were are short listed to replace Wenger and Arsenal supporters highlighted his achievement in winning the league with Paris Saint-Germain as a factor that could have contributed to his appointment.

Emery's plan for Arsenal

Twitter users also jumped on areas Emery will need to address if he is to be successful as coach of Arsenal.

The ideas discussed included player changes, finishing fourth defeating Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The objectives were set out for him even before his first game so as to warm himself to the supporters as he will be judged upon his accomplishments at the end of the season.