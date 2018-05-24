news

Newly appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery got straight to work on his first day at the Emirates Stadium.

Emery took a tour of the Arsenal facilities at the London Colney training ground and also met up with the current captain Laurent Koscielny who is sidelined with an injury.

The 46-year-old began his acclimatization ahead of the 2018/19 season after replacing Arsene Wenger who was in charge of the Gunners for 22 years.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Emery was all smiles as he was introduced to the staff he will be working with by Raul Sanllehi Arsenal's Head Of Football Relations and chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

Emery's tour was supervised by Sean O'Connor who is the Head of Facilities at Arsenal, as he visited the interactive whiteboard used for game tactics.

One of his first words as manager of Arsenal was to instill a protagonists mentality among the Arsenal players and Emery’s intends to get started on his job at the Emirates even though it was recently left his job at French champions Paris Saint-German.

Arsenal revealed some details of Emery’s first day at the Emirates Stadium through a short video clip posted on the club’s official Twitter handle with a caption, “Unai Emery arriving for his first day at the training ground.”