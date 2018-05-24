news

Newly appointed boss of Arsenal, Unai Emery is reportedly keen to add players to his squad as he begins preparations for the 2018/19 season, here is a list of his former players who could join him.

1. Julian Draxler - Paris Saint Germain

German forward Julian Draxler is one of the star players that can join Emery at the Emirates Stadium.

He has been linked with a move to several Premier League sides such as to Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool as he has failed to tie down a starting spot in France.

The star-studded attack of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who are rarely rested may well force Draxler to consider his options after the 2018 FIFA World Cup if the Arsenal board can sanction a hefty fee for his services.

2. Steven Nzonzi - Sevilla

A weak spot by pundits is in the Arsenal team has been highlighted to be the defensive midfield role.

If Emery is to succeed at Arsenal he will have identified possible competition or replacements for Granit Xhaka and Mohammed Elneny.

One of those possible replacements is Sevilla enforcer Steven Nzonzi, who rarely loses a battle in midfield, tackle well and can control from deep, plus he has Premier League experience with Stoke City and could be tempted to a reunion with his former boss.

3. Adrien Rabiot - Paris Saint Germain

Adrien Rabiot has excelled with Paris Saint Germain in the French Ligue 1, but at 21 he may think it is time to test himself in the Premier League.

The French man was one of Emery’s trusted midfield marshall’s and will see the Arsenal midfield as no competition should he decide to switch.

A box-to-box, h could be a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey who could leave the Emirates as he has one more year left on his contract.

Rabiot has a similar case to Ramsey, and PSG may be willing to sell rather than lose him for free in the summer of next season.

4. Kevin Trapp, Paris Saint Germain

During the unveiling of the new Arsenal kits, Petr Cech was given the No.1 jersey but at 36, and prone to simple mistakes Emery may be considering bringing in a new goalkeeper for the long term.

No one doubts Cech’s quality but in the last season, Arsenal supporters had some complaints about his performances.

It will be a good move for Trapp to reunite with his old boss, as it provides him with an avenue to be the first choice goalkeeper a position occupied by Alphonse Areola at Paris Saint Germain.

5. Jeremy Mathieu, Sporting Lisbon

Believe it or not, Jeremy Mathieu will be an upgrade to any defender in the Arsenal defense following some shambolic individual performances last season.

Emery worked with Mathieu during his successful spell at Valencia and could be tempted to bring in the experienced defender to solve the leaking of cheap goals.

He now is at Sporting Lisbon, but at 35 Mathieu could fancy another shot with a top European side and a reunion with his old boss.