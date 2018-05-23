Home > Sports > Football >

Unai Emery first words as Arsenal manager

Unai Emery Arsenal new boss first words as manager

Emery is delighted to be Arsenal manager and wants his team to be protagonists.

Newly appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery has stated in his first conference that he is a demanding person from himself, the coaches and players, while also adding that he is excited to join the Gunners.

He joined on a three-year deal reportedly worth £5million per season and will bring his assistants to work with him at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference where he was unveiled, Emery revealed his plans, idea and the game plan intended.

He thanked the Kroenke family with whom he had a meeting, and also the club’s chairman

Emery stated that he was delighted to have been chosen to replace Arsene Wenger who was in charge for 22-years

He said, “It’s a big challenge for me… I am proud to be here and to work after Arsène Wenger.”

Unai Emery play Emery revealed his plan for next season in his press conference (AFP)

Speaking on his game plan, Emery revealed that he likes his team to have more of the ball and control possessing by being the ‘protagonists’.

He added that his team will play against all opposition with ‘personality’, and when his team loses the ball he wants the squad to be ‘intensive’ in pressing.

Overall, Emery has respect for the man he replaced, revealed how his team will play and is willing to work with the players he has at his disposal.

Emery will have to wait until after the 2018 FIFA World Cup to take charge of his first official match with Arsenal when the Premier League resumes.

