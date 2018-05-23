news

Newly appointed Arsenal boss Unai Emery has stated in his first conference that he is a demanding person from himself, the coaches and players, while also adding that he is excited to join the Gunners.

He joined on a three-year deal reportedly worth £5million per season and will bring his assistants to work with him at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking at a press conference where he was unveiled, Emery revealed his plans, idea and the game plan intended.

He thanked the Kroenke family with whom he had a meeting, and also the club’s chairman

Emery stated that he was delighted to have been chosen to replace Arsene Wenger who was in charge for 22-years

He said, “It’s a big challenge for me… I am proud to be here and to work after Arsène Wenger.”

Speaking on his game plan, Emery revealed that he likes his team to have more of the ball and control possessing by being the ‘protagonists’.

He added that his team will play against all opposition with ‘personality’, and when his team loses the ball he wants the squad to be ‘intensive’ in pressing.

Overall, Emery has respect for the man he replaced, revealed how his team will play and is willing to work with the players he has at his disposal.