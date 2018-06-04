Home > Sports > Football >

Umtiti's new Barcelona contract has 500m euro buyout

Football Umtiti's new Barcelona contract has 500m euro buyout

The contract extension to 2023 that France defender Samuel Umtiti signed with Barcelona on Monday contains 500m euro ($586m) buyout clause said club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was happy to announce on Monday that Samuel Umtiti had signed until 2023. play

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was happy to announce on Monday that Samuel Umtiti had signed until 2023.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The contract extension to 2023 that France defender Samuel Umtiti signed with Barcelona on Monday contains 500m euro ($586m) buyout clause said club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

"We think that with this clause, no one will dream of coming here" for him, Bartomeu said at a press conference at the Nou Camp immediately after Umtiti signed.

"It's great news for Barcelona fans," said Bartomeu, who signed Umtiti for 25m from Lyon in 2016. "Without Samuel, this team would not be the same and we need him."

Umtiti, who is 24 and has played 17 times for France, took a break from World Cup camp at Clairefontaine near Paris to travel to Barcelona.

"I'm a little nervous because my dream here continues," Umtiti said. "From the first day here in Barcelona I felt at home and now I want to stay 15 years."

Umititi's previous deal had a 60m euro buyout, but that had begun to look low after Liverpool paid 84m euros for Virgil van Dijk in December and Manchester City paid 70m euros for Aymeric Laporte in January.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three Lionsbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 England Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watchbullet

Football

Super Eagles
Super Eagles New jersey numbers announced for 2018 World Cup
Kanu Nwankwo
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airport
A reindeer herder wearing a cap with the logo of Barcelona's football team poses in the remote Yamalo-Nenets region of northern Russia.
Football Football fever raising temperature in Russia's frozen Arctic
Germany consider Manuel Neuer to be crucial to their chances of winning back-to-back World Cups
Football Neuer is in Germany World Cup squad, Sane left out