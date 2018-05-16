Home > Sports > Football >

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to attend 2019 NFF Awards

Pinnick and Ceferin have been working together in the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions.

After a successful hosting of the inaugural edition of the NFF Awards, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have kicked off preparations for another one which will be attended by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The NFF in February 2018 held their first-ever NFF Awards at the Eko Hotels and Suites which was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and boss of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad.

Gianni Infantino and Ahmad Ahmad play UEFA President Ceferin and CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad attended the 2018 NFF Awards

 

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick has revealed that he is expecting another high-profile guest to the 2019 edition, this time UEFA boss Ceferin.

Global reckoning for Nigeria

In the next NFF Awards in January, I can tell you we have the president of UEFA who is the president of my committee in FIFA,” Pinnick said in an interview on Channels Television.

He knows the contribution of Nigeria to UEFA through the Champions League and wants to give something back for Nigeria.”

Aleksander Ceferin play According to Pinnick, Ceferin is aware of Nigeria's contribution to UEFA

Pinnick stated this while reiterating the strong relationship Nigerian football administration has with the world football.

Nigeria we have recognition, Nigeria now have we have global reckoning in football administration,” the NFF boss added.

A Nigerian is the only African member of the FIFA Ethics committee, a Nigerian is the president of CAF Appeals  Committee and because of that, we have relationships globally.

Amaju Pinnick, Shehu Dikko, Seyi Akinwunmi play NFF boss Pinnick believes Nigeria now have global reckoning in football administration

“When we call on them, they get ready to come. In our last NFF Awards, it was the first time you will see CAF and FIFA President attending.”

No date has been set yet for the 2019 NFF Awards as all NFF’s focus is on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

