UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin to attend 2019 NFF Awards

news

After a successful hosting of the inaugural edition of the NFF Awards, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have kicked off preparations for another one which will be attended by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

The NFF in February 2018 held their first-ever NFF Awards at the Eko Hotels and Suites which was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and boss of the Confederations of African Football (CAF) Ahmad Ahmad.

NFF boss Amaju Pinnick has revealed that he is expecting another high-profile guest to the 2019 edition, this time UEFA boss Ceferin.

Pinnick and Ceferin have been working together in the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions.

Global reckoning for Nigeria

“In the next NFF Awards in January, I can tell you we have the president of UEFA who is the president of my committee in FIFA,” Pinnick said in an interview on Channels Television.

“He knows the contribution of Nigeria to UEFA through the Champions League and wants to give something back for Nigeria.”

Pinnick stated this while reiterating the strong relationship Nigerian football administration has with the world football.

“Nigeria we have recognition, Nigeria now have we have global reckoning in football administration,” the NFF boss added.

“A Nigerian is the only African member of the FIFA Ethics committee, a Nigerian is the president of CAF Appeals Committee and because of that, we have relationships globally.

“When we call on them, they get ready to come. In our last NFF Awards, it was the first time you will see CAF and FIFA President attending .”

No date has been set yet for the 2019 NFF Awards as all NFF’s focus is on the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.