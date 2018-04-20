Home > Sports > Football >

Uche Nwofor Former Super Eagles striker rejoins Enugu Rangers

Uche Nwofor played for the Super Eagles at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Uche Nwofor play Uche Nwofor has signed for Enugu Rangers (Mike Hewitt Getty Images)
Former Super Eagles striker Uche Nwofor has completed a return to Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enugu Rangers.

Nwofor who was part of the late Stephen Keshi’s 23-man team list for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, last played for Slovakian outfit AS Trencin.

Nwofor last featured for Trencin in the 2016/17 season and has been without a club since.

Now 26-years-old, Nwofor has returned to play for the Flying Antelopes, the club he played for during the 2010/11 season before he left for Europe.

  play Uche Nwofor made 10 appearances for the Super Eagles (Super Sports)

 

Nwofor made a total of 10 appearances for the Super Eagles and contributed three goals.

While in Europe, Nwofor played for  the likes of VVV-Venlo, SC Heerenveen, Lierse, Boavista, and AS Trenčín.

Another returnee for Rangers

Former Super Eagles team B midfielder Ugonna Uzochukwu has also returned to Enugu Rangers.

Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has added to his squad in the NPFL mid-season transfer window which opened on Monday, April 15 and is scheduled to last for a month.

Uzochukwu played for Rangers before he was called up for the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The for CHAN star played for South African side Chippa United and Moroccan outfit Olympique De Khouribga after leaving Rangers.

Ugonna Uzochukwu play Ugonna Uzochukwu played for Rangers before a move abroad to Chippa United (Soccer Laduma)

 

In Nwofor and Uzochukwu, the 2016 NPFL Champions have brought in experienced players as they aim to mount a serious challenge in the second half of the season.

Both Nwofor and Uzochukwu are expected to be available for Enugu Rangers when they face Ifeanyi Ubah in their next game on Sunday, April 22.

