Uche Agbo racially abused in Belgium

Super Eagles star Uche Agbo who plays in Belgium with Standard Liege was racially abused after he was sent off in a game on Wednesday, December 27.

Agbo received a red card during Standard Liege’s 2-1 loss away at Kortrijk in a Belgian Pro League game.

While leaving the pitch after he was sent off, the 22-year-old midfielder was abused racially by Kortrijk fans.

He responded by making obscene gestures to the Kortrijk fans who threw beer cups and other objects at him.

Standard Liege have reported the 'unacceptable' racist abuse to the Belgian authorities.

While admitting that he was reckless in his response, the Super Eagles midfielder is not pleased with the abuse he received.

"I understand that I showed my emotions but racism of any form is completely unacceptable," Agbo told BBC Sport.

"No matter how hard you try, it is difficult to overlook it and accept such a bad treatment during a football match.

"My club is handling the situation now and I thank our officials, my teammates and the fans for their incredible support so far."

Backing from Standard Liege

Standard Liege have released a statement backing the Nigerian and condemning the abuse he received from Kortrijk fans.

"Standard de Liège strongly condemns the attitude of those individuals whose intolerable behaviour is totally contrary to the values defended by our club and the Jupiler Pro League," the statement read.

"Uche and other members of our club were deeply shocked by these serious incidents as well as the passivity of the referee body against them.

"Our club intends to question the governing bodies so that the community, racist and xenophobic songs are definitely banned from our stadiums."

Standard Liege manager Sa Pinto is standing behind the Nigeria international and even backing his response.

His teammates from captain Sebastien Pocognoli to Paul-José M'Poku have all also backed the Nigerian.

Agbo joined Standard Liege in July from Premier League side Watford.

The former Flying Eagles star made his Super Eagles debut in the friendly 3-0 win over Togo in June .