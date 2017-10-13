Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

U-17 World Cup :  Ghana knock India out of U-17 World Cup with 4-0 thrashing

U-17 World Cup Ghana knock India out of U-17 World Cup with 4-0 thrashing

Forward Eric Ayiah scored twice as Ghana crushed India 4-0 to knock the hosts out of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in New Delhi on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
It was India's third straight defeat playing in their first FIFA World Cup in any division. They also lost to the United States 3-0 and went down against Colombia 2-1 play

It was India's third straight defeat playing in their first FIFA World Cup in any division. They also lost to the United States 3-0 and went down against Colombia 2-1

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Forward Eric Ayiah scored twice as Ghana crushed India 4-0 to knock the hosts out of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in New Delhi on Thursday.

Ayiah scored a goal in each half -- in the 43rd and 52nd minute -- to lead the two-time champions into the last-16 stage of the 24-nation event.

After Aiyah's dominating show, strikers Richard Danso and Emmanuel Toku piled on the agony for the hosts with goals in the 86th and the 87th minute.

Ghana enjoyed 60 percent posession in the game as inexperienced India, playing their first-ever FIFA World Cup in any division, could hardly breach their defence.

It was India's third straight defeat in the first round. They lost to the United States 3-0 and went down against Colombia 2-1.

Andres Cifuentes (front) of Colombia and Josh Sargent (R) of USA vie for a ball during their group stage match which Colombia won 3-1 play

Andres Cifuentes (front) of Colombia and Josh Sargent (R) of USA vie for a ball during their group stage match which Colombia won 3-1

(AFP)

In another game, Colombia, who had lost their opener to Ghana, beat the USA 3-1 in Mumbai and booked their last-16 spot by finishing second in their pool.

In Group B action, Mali beat New Zealand 3-1 at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to move into the second round.

Meanwhile heavyweights Brazil, Paraguay, France and England have already booked their pre-quarterfinals berth from their respective pools.

Underdogs Iran also made it to the knockout stage earlier this week after thrashing Germany 4-0 to stage the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

The top two teams from each group will book their berth in the last-16 while four other teams, who are ranked third in their pool, could also sneak into the next round.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gernot Rohr No contract extension yet for Super Eagles coachbullet
2 Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star buys herself a BMW SUV as birthday...bullet
3 William Troost-Ekong Deemed too soft by Sunday Oliseh, Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

2018 World Cup Nigeria set to qualify, Ghana, South Africa in trouble in tournament qualifiers
Wow! Sulley Muntari slaps Ghanaian referee in friendly game
2018 World Cup India gives 27,000 free tickets to avert tournament embarrassment'
WAFU Cup Ghana turn tables on arch-foes Nigeria
2018 World Cup Depleted Ghana squad prepares to face Uganda
Mohamed Salah Liverpool player's goals take Egypt to 2018 World Cup
Russia 2018 World Cup Iwobi sends Nigeria to Russia, Ghana eliminated
U-17 World Cup Gritty India lose to Colombia 2-1 in U-17 World Cup

Football

Thirty-eight-year-old Souleymane Diawara was arrested in April 2015 on suspicion of trying to take the law into his own hands by attempting to recover 49,800 euros ($58,950) from a car dealer who allegedly sold him a stolen Porsche
Souleymane Diawara Ex-Marseille player Diawara sent back to court
Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero ‘Seat-belt saved my life,’ Manchester City striker says after car crash
Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano is seen during national anthems ceremony before the 2018 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Paraguay at Mario Kempes stadium in Cordoba on October 11, 2016
Javier Mascherano Defender to quit Argentina after World Cup
Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold is seen as a frontrunner for his second stint with the Socceroos
Socceroos Arnold, Muscat named as potential team coaches