Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag are happy that Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi stayed with the club after the close of the winter transfer window.

Ebuehi whose contract with ADO Den Haag is due in the summer has attracted a lot of interest from different clubs across Europe, and was reportedly close to signing for Portguese side Benfica.

A short video clip posted on ADO Den Haag's official Twitter handle, Ebuehi talks about the transfer window, and also the clubs upcoming game against Hercules.

Ebuehi who spoke Dutch fluently was quoted to say , "I'm still at ADO Den Haag and I'm glad to"

''I hope we will sell him someday and that he will go to the World Cup and play well. Or sell to a big club and let him stay with us, could also be an option." ADO Den Haag's manager of football affairs Jeffrey Van, was quoted saying during the transfer window

There is continuous interest from Benfica, Anderlecht, Norwich and Olympiakos and it is unclear if Ebuehi would sign a new contract or move after the 2018 World Cup.

Ebuehi has made 50 appearances for the dutch outfit and has contributed one goal.

The 22-year-old who has been called to the national team by head coach Gernot Rohr severally but only featured in friendly games against Togo and Argentina .

Pulse Sports will continue to monitor Ebuehi and his impending transfer