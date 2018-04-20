Twitter reactions as Arsene Wenger quits Arsenal

news

It was a mix of tributes and relief on Twitter as Arsene Wenger on Friday, April 20 announced that he will be stepping down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

Wenger has been the manager of Arsenal for 22 years but has come under intense pressure in recent years as the club has failed to challenge for major honours.

Wenger in recent years had have divided opinions, derided by some, loved and respected by many.

That was exactly the mood on Twitter following the announcement that he will be quitting at the end of the season.

Arsenal fans and rivals took to Twitter to pay tribute the man who is credited with revolutionising football in England. Some are even suggesting the Emirates Stadium be named after him.

Twitter reactions

“Wenger is the only football Manager that has produced a President ( George Weah ) and the highest FA Cups. When your manager produces a president , come back and argue with me. . #MerciArsene #Gunners,” an Arsenal fan wrote.

“#MerciArsène you have tried, the fans, players, everybody has really tried. It’s okay, take care,” another person wrote on Twitter.

"What is all this sudden love for Arsene Wenger?," another person asked.

“Wait!! Did Arsene Wenger just announced that he will step down at the end of the season Lol.....man I love you for leaving us, never thought I would live to see this day Thanks anyway,” a relieved Arsenal fan wrote.

"Though a legend, #Wenger almost destroyed his legacy by staying on at Arsenal with archaic tactics, team selection et al. Nonetheless, he'll be remembered as the major factor of Arsenal success and why the club is what it is today. #MerciArsène," another person said.

“Arsene Wenger gave his all to @Arsenal with the (limited) resources available to him. I love him for his humility, commitment and dedication to work. I wish him the best as he moves on to new challenges!,” another person said.

“All the best to Arsene but to #Arsenal fans, out of the frying pan into the fire, comes to mind. You've got what you've wanted,” another person said.

Wenger dominated Twitter conversations after the announcement as three items 'Arsenal' 'Wenger' and #MerciArsene' were the top three trends on Twitter Nigeria as at the time of this report.