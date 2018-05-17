Home > Sports > Football >

Twitter hail La Liga as Atletico beat Marseille to Europa League title

Europa League Twitter users hail La Liga as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille to win title

In the last 10 years, Spanish clubs have won six Europa League titles while six have also won the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid win 2018 Europa League
The Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Marseille on Wednesday, May 16 dominated Twitter conversations expectedly as the Spanish giants took home the title after a 3-0 win.

Antoine Griezmann netted a brace while Gabi sealed the win for Atletico with a late goal to beat Marseille to the title.

Atletico’s win makes it the 12th time that a Spanish side have won the European title from the last 18 finals making the case for La Liga as the strongest League in Europe.

After the game, Super Eagles great Mutiu Adepoju was one of  Twitter users of the opinion that La Liga is the best league in the world.

CAMPEOOOOONES, CAMPEOOOOONES!    A big and hearty cheers to @atletienglish .  The champions of Europe will be in Nigeria on Monday. #LaLiga remains the best league in the world #EuropaLeagueFinal #UELfinal #RoadToNeptuno #AúpaAtleti,” the former Real Sociedad player wrote.

 

Former England and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker also tweeted; “Easy win for Atletico. Spanish teams have won 12 of the last 18 European finals. Hard to argue against La Liga being the strongest in Europe.

 

There were also praises for Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone who has now managed the Spanish side to 200 clean sheets in 377 games.

Diego Simeone stats for Atletico Madrid is amazing. 377 games, 233wins, 200 clean sheets, 6 trophies all in 6cyears. Despite low transfer budget, he has built a top squad that plays in the same league as world class Real Madrid and Barcelona. Diego Simeone is underappreciated,” a Twitter user @newscantell wrote.

 

Simeone with his 6th trophy in 7years for Atletico Madrid. Small Budget is not an excuse for not winning, won the La Liga against the RM/FCB, UCL final. Simeone has won more Trophies with ATM than Klopp+Pochettino have won in their career!! Winner,” a certain KinG NomSo also wrote.

 

The Wednesday night final dominated Twitter trends. Atletico Madrid were the number trend on Twitter Nigeria while Payet and EuropaLeage were also among the trends.

