Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

TV-less Argentine prisoners go on hunger strike

Football TV-less Argentine prisoners go on hunger strike

Inmates in an Argentine prison have begun a hunger strike to press authorities to repair the cable TV system so they can watch the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina face Iceland in Moscow in their first match of the World Cup play

Argentina face Iceland in Moscow in their first match of the World Cup

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Inmates in an Argentine prison have begun a hunger strike to press authorities to repair the cable TV system so they can watch the World Cup.

"Cable television is an indispensable right for everyone deprived of their liberty," according to a statement from nine inmates at Puerto Madryn jail some 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) south of Buenos Aires.

"It hasn't been working for three days. And we have decided not to receive any food until the problem is resolved," the prisoners wrote.

The nine inmates also filed a legal suit to assert their rights. The cable system, located in a common area of the jail, was damaged recently and not repaired.

Argentina face Iceland on Saturday in Moscow in their first match of the World Cup.

The tournament kicks off when hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles 2018 World Cup players fly out to Russia in green-and-white...bullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 Super Eagles Mascherano says Nigeria are disorganizedbullet

Football

Frustrated fan no more: Harry Maguire has swapped following England from the stands to being in the squad for the World Cup
Football Like-minded Maguire hopes to end England fans' misery
French World Cup star Thomas Lemar looks set to quit Monaco and join Atletico Madrid, the two clubs revealed on Tuesday
Football Monaco to sell Lemar to Atletico Madrid
Sweden have moved on from the Zlatan Ibrahimovic era and are focusing only on the World Cup, team captain Andreas Granqvist said Tuesday after arriving at their Black Sea coast team base
Football Post-Ibrahimovic Sweden keeps 'focus' on World Cup: Granqvist
Serbian hairdresser Mario Hvala creates a hair 'tattoo' of Argentinian star Lionel Messi, on June 10 ahead of the World Cup in Russia
Football Barber of Serbia snips Messi 'headshot' for World Cup fans