Home > Sports > Football >

Turkey rejects Besiktas appeal on abandoned Istanbul derby

Football Turkey rejects Besiktas appeal on abandoned Istanbul derby

Turkish football authorities on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Istanbul giants Besiktas against a ruling to resume a match against city rivals Fenerbahce at the point where it had been abandoned due to crowd trouble.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Besiktas midfielder Ricardo Quaresma (L) holds the ball near the corner area as Turkish anti-riot police officers hold their shields to protect players from objects potentially thrown from the tribunes on April 19, 2018 play

Besiktas midfielder Ricardo Quaresma (L) holds the ball near the corner area as Turkish anti-riot police officers hold their shields to protect players from objects potentially thrown from the tribunes on April 19, 2018

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Turkish football authorities on Wednesday rejected an appeal by Istanbul giants Besiktas against a ruling to resume a match against city rivals Fenerbahce at the point where it had been abandoned due to crowd trouble.

The match, a Turkish Cup semi-final second leg at Fenerbahce's ground on April 19, was abandoned in the 57th minute after Besiktas coach Senol Gunes was hit by an object hurled out of the stands.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) last week ordered the match to resume on Thursday "from the time it stopped", behind closed doors with the scores level.

But Besiktas maintained they should have been awarded an automatic victory, blaming Fenerbahce for the violence and saying their team would not turn up to the resumption.

The TFF said in a statement that it had examined the appeal by Besiktas and voted to reject the request.

Its decision means that unless there is a last minute change of mind, Fenerbahce will have to show up for the game, confirm Besiktas have boycotted the fixture, and then be awarded a 3-0 walkover for the rival team not turning up.

In the Turkish Cup final, they would face Akhisar who surprisingly knocked out Galatasaray in the other semi final.

The TFF indicated that the fixture was going ahead as scheduled Thursday naming Mete Kalkavan, the same official who refereed the abandoned April derby, as referee and confirming it would begin at 1730 GMT.

Turkish media had reported that the issue had grown to such importance that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had personally contacted Besiktas chairman Fikret Orman urging him to reverse the decision on boycotting the restart of the match.

However Besiktas issued a statement saying the reports were "totally unfounded" and "lies".

Besiktas supporters, many of whom are famously anti-establishment, claim an official bias exists against their side although the authorities reject this.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet
2 Super Eagles Rohr's frontmen hitting form right in time for of 2018...bullet
3 Ezekiel Bassey Former Barcelona star happy with Akwa United returnbullet

Football

Kano Pillars
NPFL Kano Pillars close gap on top after win in rescheduled match
Arsene Wenger has to win the Europa League if he wants to leave Arsenal in the Champions League
Football Wenger wants happy ending with Arsenal's future at stake against Atletico
Diego Simeone says his Atletico team will not give any thought to Arsene Wenger's impending departure from Arsenal
Football No room for Wenger sentiment in Europa League semi - Simeone
AS Roma fans prepare for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool with the Italian side trailing 5-2 from the first leg
Football Salah, Dzeko spearhead Liverpool v Roma in Champions League