Home > Sports > Football >

Tunisia use 'keeper ruse to break Ramadan fast

Football Tunisia use 'keeper ruse to break Ramadan fast

Players for World Cup-bound Tunisia broke their Ramadan fast during two warm-up matches after the goalkeeper feigned injury, coach Nabil Maaloul told AFP Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen looks on prior to the football match between Tunisia and Turkey at the Stade de Geneve stadium in Geneva on June 1, 2018. play

Tunisia's goalkeeper Mouez Hassen looks on prior to the football match between Tunisia and Turkey at the Stade de Geneve stadium in Geneva on June 1, 2018.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Players for World Cup-bound Tunisia broke their Ramadan fast during two warm-up matches after the goalkeeper feigned injury, coach Nabil Maaloul told AFP Tuesday.

Maaloul told stopshotter Mouez Hassen to go down "injured" as the sun went down, FIFA rules specifying that any injury to a goalkeeper necesitates a stop to the game.

As Hassen was being treated the rest of the players ran to the sidelines to break the sunrise-to-sundown fast with a few dates and some refreshing water.

"I had it all planned," Maaloul told AFP.

"A great deal of my players are fasting for Ramadan."

The first time it happened was May 29 in a 2-2 draw with Portugal and then June 1 in a 2-2 draw with Turkey.

"I told the 'keeper to fall on the floor so they could break their fast," Maaloul freely admitted.

"It's very difficult to go 16 hours without food or water.

Maaloul went on to explain the impact of fasting on his squad's fitness.

"Now is not the problem really, it's later, after Ramadan," he said.

"It can lead to muscle fatigue so I hope they can stand up to the rigours (of the World Cup)."

Ramadan is slated to end on June 14 this year, the day the World Cup starts.

Drawn in Group G, Tunisia take on England on June 18, Panama on June 24 and Belgium four days later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airportbullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 Nigeria Vs Czech Republic Time of game and where to watchbullet

Football

Moving on: Jordan Henderson is getting "back to business" with England at the World Cup
Football Henderson keen to move on from Champions League blow
A photo taken on May 17, 2018 shows the pitch and the stands of the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi
Football Putin friend moves team to vacant World Cup arena
Russia's Alexander Samedov shoots to score the opening goal during an international friendly against Turkey
Football Turkey hold Russia in the last World Cup warm-up match
Iran's Mehdi Taremi (R) celebrates with his teammates Sardar Azmoun (C) and Alireza Jahan Bakhsh a
Football Iran first World Cup team to arrive in Russia