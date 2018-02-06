Home > Sports > Football >

Trump denies Football icon passage to America

Diego Maradona Trump denies Football icon passage to America

Maradona has been denied entry into the United States by Donald Trump

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Donald Trump play Donald Trump has denied Diego Maradona Passage into the United States (Getty Images)
Football great Diego Maradona has been denied passage to America, by President of the United States Donald Trump.

Maradona was due back in Miami U.S. to partake in a case in court with ex wife Claudia Villafane, however the legendary Argentine midfielder was denied visa to get into the States.

The current coach of United Arab Emirates outfit Al Fujairah S. C. was said to have called the United States President on Venezuelan network 'TeleSur', a 'chirolita' a word which is used to refer to people likened to puppets.

Diego Maradona play Maradona now has a problem with Trump (AFP/File)

 

Maradona will however participate in the court case, as his lawyer Matias Morla will is in the United States to represent his client in Miami,since he has not been granted a visa to the States.

The Argentine legend is regarded as one of the World's greatest players ever, as he had successful career with Clubs such Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys, Boca Juniors.

Maradona was also a key figure in the Argentine team that won the 1986 FIFA World Cup

