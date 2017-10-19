Super Eagles stars William Troost-Ekong and Mikel Agu on Thursday, October 19 met President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari and Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey.

Troost-Ekong plays his football in Turkey with Bursaspor while Agu is signed to Portuguese giants Porto.

The football stars met Buhari who is in Turkey to attend the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8).

Ahead of the summit, Buhari visited Erdogan at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, where they were joined by the football stars.

‘Honoured’ Troost-Ekong captained a photo of him and his teammate Agu with Buhari and Erdoğan.

The photo was also shared on the official Twitter account of the President of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles stars were in action when Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 on Saturday, October 7 to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.