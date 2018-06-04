Home > Sports > Football >

Toure says Guardiola has problem with African players

Football Toure says Guardiola has problem with African players

Midfielder Yaya Toure accused Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola of having "problems with Africans" in an interview to be published on Tuesday by France Football magazine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yaya Toure has questioned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's attitude to black players play

Yaya Toure has questioned Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's attitude to black players

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Midfielder Yaya Toure accused Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola of having "problems with Africans" in an interview to be published on Tuesday by France Football magazine.

"He insists he has no problems with black players, because he is too intelligent to be caught out," Toure said. "But when you realise that he has problems with Africans, wherever he goes, I ask myself questions."

The 35-year-old Ivorian played just 17 matches this season for City, who romped to the Premier League title, and he confessed to wondering if his limited playing time "was not because of my colour."

"I think I was dealing with someone who just wanted to take revenge on me, who was jealous of me, who took me for his rival. I felt humiliated," said Toure, who is leaving City at the end of June.

Toure joined City after three seasons at Barcelona where he had fallen out of favour after Guardiola took over as manager.

"There had already been some tensions," said Toure, who added that he was now taking responsibility for "being the one who smashed the myth of Guardiola."

Toure played 319 matches over eight seasons with the Sky Blues and won the Premier League three times and the FA Cup once but, he complained, Guardiola had prevented him enjoying the sort of farewell fanfare that Andres Iniesta received this season at Barcelona and Gianluigi Buffon did at Juventus.

"He stole my farewells with City. I would have liked to leave this club with emotion, as Iniesta and Buffon were able to do. But Pep stopped me."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three Lionsbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Dele Alli 5 things you should know about midfielder’s link to Nigeriabullet

Football

Ogenyi Onazi, Raheem Sterling and Shehu Abdulahi
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi The G.O.A.T poses with real goats in new magazine cover
Shehu Abdullahi
Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles right back assures mistakes will be corrected before World Cup
Wayne to Washington: New Everton manager Marco Silva won't stand in Rooney's move to DC United
Football Rooney free to leave, confirms new Everton boss Silva