Toulouse retain Ligue 1 status

Toulouse retained their Ligue 1 status on Sunday, beating Ajaccio 1-0 in the second leg of a relegation/promotion play-off.

Toulouse midfielder Jimmy Durmaz celebrates after scoring during the French L1/L2 second leg play-off football match against Ajaccio on May 27, 2018 play

Toulouse secured their 16th successive season in the French topflight courtesy of Jimmy Durmaz's 88th minute goal which ended the Ligue 1 dream of Ajaccio, the team that finished third in the second division.

That gave Toulouse a 4-0 aggregate win after their 3-0 success in the first leg last week.

That game was played out at an empty stadium in Montpellier.

It should have been staged at Ajaccio's own Francois-Coty stadium but French league officials switched it to a neutral venue and behind closed doors as the Corsican club were punished for the violent scenes which plagued their Ligue 2 play-off against Le Havre.

