Tottenham's Winks signs new long-term deal

Tottenham's Winks signs new long-term deal

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Winks, 22, has made 25 appearances this season but only three since the turn of the year, all in the FA Cup.

An ankle injury hampered him during the second half of the campaign, costing him a chance of a place in England's World Cup squad.

The England international is due to undergo surgery on the problem this summer and the club say they expect him to be back in time for pre-season training.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract with the club,” said Winks, who came through the youth ranks and has made 61 appearances.

"It's been a mixed season for me in terms of playing, with some of the heights of the Bernabeu and getting some great wins, but there’s been some lows as well with my ankle injury."

US international Cameron Carter-Vickers, 20, has also committed his future to Spurs by agreeing a new contract until 2021.

