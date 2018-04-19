Home > Sports > Football >

Tottenham New home stadium nears completion [photos]

Tottenham have released new photos of their new stadium to reassure fans that work is going on well.

Tottenham Stadium play

Tottenham Stadium

(Tottenham)
Tottenham Hotspur’s new home ground is near completion ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

The London based side have been playing all their home matches at the Wembley Stadium as they had to evacuate White Hart Lane which is being remodeled.

The new Premier League season is just four months away and Tottenham are making sure everything is going according to plan as they aim to start the new season on their home turf.

Tottenham Stadium play Work is going on at Tottenham's new stadium (Tottenham )

 

The club has moved to reassure the supporters that the work is going well as expected.

Pictures were posted on the club’s official Twitter account to show the progress of the new stadium to the supporters.

 

The new stadium is expected to bring in 62,000 spectators for a game and will have a retractable roof which is to allow National Football League (NFL) fixtures a part of their 10-year-agreement.

Tottenham Stadium play Tottenham supporters hope to begin the new season at their stadium (Tottenham)

 

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy stated that the new ground will be called 'the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium' until they have adequate title sponsors for the naming rights.

