Tottenham Hotspur Club targets 'real trophies' over Cup glory

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says domestic cup success would make little difference to his side and that the Premier League and Champions League are the "two real trophies" he is desperate to win.

Spurs, who host West Ham United in the last 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday, have not won a major prize of any kind since lifting the trophy in 2008. They last won the FA Cup in 1991.

Pochettino's men have finished runners-up in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons, to Leicester City and then Chelsea, and Champions League qualification remains essential ahead of their move to a new stadium next year.

Despite the chance of League Cup success, Pochettino said the club's priorities lie firmly elsewhere.

"Our objective is to win the Premier League, to win the Champions League -- for me the two real trophies," said Pochettino.

"And then there is the FA Cup. Of course I would like to win and I would like to win the Carabao (League) Cup, but if you want to be a big team and fight for big things, I think it is impossible if you don't use all the squad and rotate in England."

Pochettino added: "The manager always wants to win. To win the Carabao Cup? Yes, of course but it would not change the life of Tottenham."

"The FA Cup? Fantastic, I would love to win all the competitions in the world but it really changes your life if you win the Premier League or the Champions League. That is the truth."

Danny Rose is set to make his first Tottenham start in almost nine months against West Ham but Pochettino admitted Erik Lamela is still not ready to return, despite hopes the winger would feature at Wembley.

Harry Kane will also be rested, meaning a rare start for Fernando Llorente up front, while Michel Vorm will replace Hugo Lloris in goal. Victor Wanyama remains sidelined with a knee problem.

