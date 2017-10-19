Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Tottenham FC :  Lloris feels vindicated by Spurs progress

Tottenham FC Lloris feels vindicated by Spurs progress

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says his decision to stay at the club has been vindicated by the major progress made under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

  • Published:
Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives for the ball sduring a warm up before the UEFA Champions League group H football match against Real Madrid October 17, 2017 play

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris dives for the ball sduring a warm up before the UEFA Champions League group H football match against Real Madrid October 17, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says his decision to stay at the club has been vindicated by the major progress made under manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Lloris was considering his future when Pochettino arrived at the club in 2014 after two seasons of upheaval during which managers Andre Villas-Boas and Tim Sherwood were sacked.

But having stayed put, he has played a full part in a journey that has taken in successive Premier League title challenges and glamorous fixtures such as Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.

"Does it justify my decision? Yes. From the first moment I believed in Pochettino and that's it," Lloris said, in comments published by British media outlets on Thursday.

"I don't need that (results) to say, 'Yes, I was right at the time.' It was just my feeling when I met him.

"Now I just enjoy the football we play. Sometimes in football, you live great moments, and you live some sad moments.

"But there is a great potential in the squad, a great project in our club, and I am looking forward to seeing this development. I try my best to help the team and the club to develop too."

At the halfway point of the Champions League group phase, Spurs are level on points with Madrid in Group H, six points clear of Borussia Dortmund and APOEL Nicosia.

They have made significant progress since last season's group-stage exit and the five disappointing Europa League campaigns that preceded it.

"This is what I said to them, to my team-mates: 'Don't forget that three years ago we were still in the Europa League,'" said France captain Lloris, who shone in the draw at the Bernabeu.

"Last season we discovered as a team the Champions League, but we were very disappointed with the performances that we had.

"I think we built a strong confidence from the start of this competition, with a good win against Dortmund. We confirmed that win in Nicosia and you can see Dortmund drew (there), so it's not an easy place."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who...bullet
2 Super Eagles NFF to receive N4.5B from FIFA after qualifying for 2018...bullet
3 Super Eagles 3 reasons England would want a friendly against Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Premier League Rose, Lamela return to Spurs training
Dele Alli Player in England squad despite risk of FIFA ban
Premier League West Ham, Tottenham fined by FA over melee
Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham's manager says no rest for hotshot Kane
Keylor Navas Real Madrid goalkeeper suffers groin injury
Mauricio Pochettino Tottenham Hotspur lack financial might
Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid boss, wary of 'complete' Kane
Champions League Spurs hold Real as City down Napoli
Mauricio Pochettino Club manager hails 'huge' potential after Madrid draw

Football

Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill pictured after the FIFA World Cup 2018 European play-off draw in Zurich on October 17, 2017
Michael O'Neill Northern Ireland coach admits drink-driving
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (3L) celebrates his goal during their Champions League match against Benfica in Lisbon on Ocotber 18, 2017
Champions League English clubs bite back in tournament
Bayern Munich's head coach Jupp Heynckes reacts during the Champions League group B match against Celtic Glasgow October 18, 2017
Bundesliga Bayern flourish under 'father-figure' Heynckes
FIFA's vice-president Victor Montagliani said they had reached a three-party agreement "on the narrow issues" with the World Leagues Forum, FIFPro and the European Club Association
FIFA World football governing body in deal to end FIFPro transfer complaint