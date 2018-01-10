Home > Sports > Football >

Tosin Adarabioyo spends whopping N1B on new mansion

Nigerian-born defender spends whopping N1B on new mansion

The 20-year-old defender is on £25,000 a week at Manchester City.

  • Published:
Tosin Adarabioyo play Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo spends whopping N1B on new mansion (Sun)
Nigerian-born English defender Tosin Adarabioyo has splashed a whopping N1b (£2.25m) on a new mansion in  Knutsford, Cheshire.

Tosin Adarabioyo's house play Tosin Adarabioyo's mansion has a gym, a home cinema and a view of a golf course (Sun)
 

Adarabioyo who plays for Manchester City bought recently bought the three-story detach house.

The mansion has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and is located at a very exclusive Knutsford, Cheshire where a lot of footballers stay.

Tosin Adarabioyo's house play Tosin Adarabioyo's mansion has six bedrooms and five bathrooms (Sun)

 

The mansion also comes with a gym, a home cinema and a view of a golf course

Adarabioyo's wages

The 20-year-old defender is on £25,000 a week at Manchester City.

He has made just seven appearances for the Manchester City senior team in cup and Champions League games.

Pep Guardiola and Tosin Adarabioyo play Tosin Adarabioyohas made just seven appearances for the Manchester City senior side (Reuters)

 

The English player of Nigerian descent was on the bench in Tuesday, January 9 League Cup win over Bristol City in the first leg semi-final tie.

Adarabioyo has been at Manchester City since the age of five, progressing through the youth teams.

Eligible for Nigeria

Although he has played for England youth teams, the defender is still very much eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Tosin AdarabioyoKelech, Kelechi Iheanacho and Leroy Sane play The 20-year-old defender is close friends with Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City )

 

He was a close friend of Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho when the forward was at Manchester City.

NB: £1=N485

