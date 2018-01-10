news

Nigerian-born English defender Tosin Adarabioyo has splashed a whopping N1b (£2.25m) on a new mansion in Knutsford, Cheshire.

Adarabioyo who plays for Manchester City bought recently bought the three-story detach house.

The mansion has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and is located at a very exclusive Knutsford, Cheshire where a lot of footballers stay.

The mansion also comes with a gym, a home cinema and a view of a golf course

Adarabioyo's wages

The 20-year-old defender is on £25,000 a week at Manchester City.

He has made just seven appearances for the Manchester City senior team in cup and Champions League games .

The English player of Nigerian descent was on the bench in Tuesday, January 9 League Cup win over Bristol City in the first leg semi-final tie.

Adarabioyo has been at Manchester City since the age of five, progressing through the youth teams.

Eligible for Nigeria

Although he has played for England youth teams, the defender is still very much eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

He was a close friend of Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho when the forward was at Manchester City .

NB: £1=N485