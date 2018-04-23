Home > Sports > Football >

#ToRussiaWithCoke

Coca-Cola Follow #ToRussiaWithCoke to see what people are saying about brand's “Score a Trip to Russia” Promo

Here are some fun conversations that were picked up online about the “Score a Trip to Russia” promo by Coca-Cola

  Published:
The “Score a Trip to Russia” Promo by Coca-Cola has introduced winners; still more winners are yet to come and this is generating interesting conversations. Just follow the hashtag, #ToRussiaWithCoke to join the conversations.

You will also be able to get updated info on how you could be one of the winners who will be going to Russia later in June this year to go watch the FIFA World Cup games live. Coca-Cola is taking a total of 22 winners to the 2018 FIFA World Cup games.

So, go get a bottle of Coke right now, check under the crown for the code, text the code to 5453 or upload the code online on https://torussiawith.coke.com.ng/ and follow the SMS prompts. Also, follow the official Coca-Cola social media pages on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for more “Score a Trip to Russia” information.

