Tornadoes want 3 points deducted from Enyimba

Niger Tornadoes want the League Management Company (LMC) to deduct three points from Enyimba for fielding a suspended player in their Matchday 28 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, July 10.

Tornadoes on Sunday lost 3-0 away at Enyimba at the UJ Eusene Stadium in Calabar.

After the game, Tornadoes filed a protest letter against Enyimba to the LMC, organisers of the NPFL.

In the letter, Tornadoes are protesting that Enyimba fielded Ikechukwu Ibenegbu who was suspended on Matchday 27 after the accumulation of 5 Yellow Cards.

According to Tornadoes’ claim, Ibenegbu got the yellow cards on matchday 1, 12, 14, 17 and 27.

Ibenegbu put Enyimba ahead late in the first half with a sublime free kick and it was the goal that prompted Tornadoes backroom staff to investigate the ineligibility.

Tornadoes want the LMC to apply section C, 5 of the rule that states that "If it is established that a team intentionally featured a player who had earlier received five (5) yellow cards before the match in question, the affected team will lose 3 points 3 goals to its opponent".

Interestingly, Ibenegbu was also shown a yellow card in the Tornadoes 3-0 loss to Enyimba.

Chinonso Okonkwo and Stanley Dimgba added a goal each in the second half to seal the win for Enyimba.

NPFL Matchday 28 Results

Wikki Tourists 2 - 0 Kano Pillars

Rangers International FC 1 - 1 Shooting Stars

Katsina Utd 2 - 1 Lobi Stars FC

Enyimba International FC 3 - 0 Niger Tornadoes

Plateau United 3 - 0 Akwa United FC

Gombe United FC 2 - 0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Abia Warriors 2 - 0 Nasarawa United FC

ABS 2 -4 Sunshine Stars