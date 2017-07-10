Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Niger Tornadoes NPLF club want LMC to deduct 3 points from Enyimba for fielding suspended Ibenegbu

Niger Tornadoes want 3 points deducted from Enyimba for fielding a suspended player.

Enyimba Vs Niger Tornadoes play Niger Tornadoes are asking LMC to deduct from Enyimba for fielding a suspended player (Twitter/Enyimba )

Niger Tornadoes want the League Management Company (LMC) to deduct three points from Enyimba for fielding a suspended player in their Matchday 28 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday, July 10.

Tornadoes on Sunday lost 3-0 away at Enyimba at the UJ Eusene Stadium in Calabar.

After the game, Tornadoes filed a protest letter against Enyimba to the LMC, organisers of the NPFL.

In the letter, Tornadoes are protesting that Enyimba fielded Ikechukwu Ibenegbu who was suspended on Matchday 27 after the accumulation of 5 Yellow Cards.

Ikechukwu Ibenegbu scores for Enyimba against Niger Tornadoes play Ikechukwu Ibenegbu opened goal for Enyimba in their 3-0 win over Niger Tornadoes (Twitter/Enyimba)

 

According to Tornadoes’ claim, Ibenegbu got the yellow cards on matchday 1, 12, 14, 17 and 27.

Ibenegbu put Enyimba ahead late in the first half with a sublime free kick and it was the goal that prompted Tornadoes backroom staff to investigate the ineligibility.

Tornadoes want the LMC to apply section C, 5 of the rule that states that "If it is established that a team intentionally featured a player who had earlier received five (5) yellow cards before the match in question, the affected team will lose 3 points 3 goals to its opponent".

Enyimba Vs Niger Tornadoes play Enyimba beat Niger Tornadoes 3-0 in matchday 28 (Twitter/Enyimba )

 

Interestingly, Ibenegbu was also shown a yellow card in the Tornadoes 3-0 loss to Enyimba.

Chinonso Okonkwo and Stanley Dimgba added a goal each in the second half to seal the win for Enyimba.

NPFL Matchday 28 Results

Wikki Tourists 2 - 0 Kano Pillars   

Rangers International FC 1 - 1 Shooting Stars   

Katsina Utd 2 - 1 Lobi Stars FC   

Enyimba International FC 3 - 0 Niger Tornadoes   

Plateau United    3 - 0 Akwa United FC

Gombe United FC 2 - 0 El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Abia Warriors    2 - 0 Nasarawa United FC

ABS 2 -4 Sunshine Stars

