League action resumes in most Europe, and after the close of the winter transfer window, Here is a list of the matches to keep you entertained this weekend.

Saturday, February 3

1. Burnley Vs Manchester City - Premier League (1.30 PM)

A good match to kick-off the weekend.

Burnley welcome league leaders Manchester City to Turf Moor in what could be an upset for the Champions in waiting.

Though 15 points ahead, recent injuries to Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and more recently David Silva have left City short of options and unable to rotate properly, Sean Dyche's team could have a go at them.

2. Arsenal Vs Everton - Premier League (6.30 PM)

An entertaining game for Neutrals.

Both sides have strengthened well in the transfer window, Arsenal however lost their previous fixture to bottom placed Swansea and with the recent addition of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the Gunners will be under pressure from their home fans for a victory at the Emirates.

Theo Walcott scored for Everton in midweek, and Sam Allardyce will hope to the English striker continues his scoring form.

Sunday, February 4

The Catalan derby

3. Espanyol Vs Barcelona - LaLiga (4.15 PM)

Catalan rivals battle for the supremacy of the region when Espanyol host LaLiga leaders Barcelona. Espanyol are the only team to defeat their catalan neighbours since the start of laliga, although it was in the Copa del Rey.

Therefore revenge will therefore be on the minds of Barcelona.

Not much is needed to say about this, expect a noisy and thrilling contest. This match should have everything, goals, tackles and nail-biting moments. Sit down and enjoy

4. Liverpool Vs Tottenham - Premier League (5.30 PM)

Premier League Classic?

Arguably the biggest game of the weekend, Third Placed Liverpool welcome Fifth placed Tottenham to Anfield in what could be a Premier League classic.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino set up their teams to attack, so if you like your football games to have goals in it, then this is your game.

Liverpool come into this fixture with a three goal victory in their last fixture, while Tottenham defeated Manchester United previously, which will be a moral booster for Spurs Fans.

5. Morocco Vs Nigeria - CHAN (8.00 PM)

Who rules Africa?

The Super Eagles of Nigeria play Morocco in the final of the African Nations Championship(CHAN).

Since the disappointing draw in their opening game against Rwanda, the Super Eagles have grown in the tournament, but face a difficult challenge in hosts Morocco who are the tournaments highest goal scorers and are yet to lose a game.

This match determines who rules Africa, watch and enjoy

6. Atletico Madrid Vs Valencia - LaLiga (8.45 PM)

2nd Best, up for grabs

Second placed Atletico Madrid welcome third placed Valencia to the Wanda Metropolitan, in a battle to decide who finishes runners-up in LaLiga.

Just six points separate both sides and neither can afford to lose if they want to catch up with Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann's has been finding the back of the net recently and Atletico will be well rested for this as Valencia played Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

This should be a good game for LaLiga Aficionado's.