Home > Sports > Football >

Top 5 highest-earning managers in world football in 2018/2017 season

Pulse List Top 5 highest-earning managers in world football this season

These are the top five highest-earning managers in world football this season.

  • Published:
Jose Mourinho play These are the top five highest-earning managers in world football this season. (Action Images via Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With the 2017/2018 season gradually winding down, we take a look at the earnings of the men who are responsible planning what happens on the pitch.

For the 2017/2018 season, these are the top five highest earning managers this season.

1. Jose Mourinho/Manchester United (£23m)

Manchester United boss Mourinho is the highest earning manager of the season as he is expected to take home £23m this season.

In his second season at the Manchester United, there have been some improvements which have been largely ignored by their failure to win the Premier League title and compete in the latter stages of the Champions League.

They are however in the final of the FA Cup where they will face Mourinho’s former side, Chelsea.

2. Marcello Lippi/ China (£20m)

Marcello Lippi play Marcello Lippi (AFP)
 

As manager of the China national team, veteran Italian coach Lippi will earn £20m. He is the only national team manager on this list.

Despite his huge wage, China were unable to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

3. Diego Simeone/Atletico Madrid (£19m)

Diego Simeone play Diego Simeone (AFP)
 

Atletico Madrid boss Simeone comes at number three on this list with an expected earning of £19m this season.

The season has not gone according to plan as they have been unable to challenge Barcelona for the La Liga title and have since fallen from the Champions League into the Europa League which presents their only hope of a trophy this season. They face Arsenal in a tough two-leg semi-final.

4.  Zinedine Zidane/Real Madrid (£18m)

Zinedine Zidane play Zinedine Zidane (AFP)
 

After two consecutive Champions League and a La Liga title, Zidane is now one of the top managers in world football.

At Real Madrid, he is expected to earn £18m this season. This season has not gone to plan and Zidane and Real Madrid have just the Champions League to fight for and they Bayern Munich to face in the semi-finals.

5. Pep Guardiola/Manchester City (£17.5m)

Pep Guardiola play Pep Guardiola (AFP/Getty Images)
 

Just in his second season at Manchester City, Guardiola’s tutored Manchester City have won the Premier League in style.

He is expected to earn £17.5m this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilfred Ndidi Why Manchester United could be favourites to sign Nigerian...bullet
2 Femi Opabunmi Former Super Eagles star reveals how he became blindbullet
3 Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead...bullet

Related Articles

La Liga Atletico Madrid draw to leave Barcelona even closer to title
Football No perms next? Chinese football fans slam tattoo 'ban'
Football Serial finalists Man Utd deserve more credit - Mourinho
James Rodriguez Bayern Munich midfielder poised to show Zidane what Real are missing
Football Wenger's tenure unlikely to be emulated: Guardiola
Marcello Lippi Italian player sees improvement in goal-shy China
Champions League Pochettino, Zidane take contrasting roads to the top
Football Guardiola tells City multiple English titles key to Champions League glory
Paulo Dybala Atletico Madrid ready to spend €120M on Argentine to replace Griezmann
FA Cup United will be final favourites, says Conte

Football

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Barcelona star overtakes rival Ronaldo as best-paid footballer
Referee Heartland vs Plateau United
NPFL Referees injured from attack in Heartland Vs Plateau United
Mohamed Salah has been voted player of the year by his fellow Premier League professionals for his goal-scoring exploits
Football Salah to hang around to make history at Liverpool - Henderson
Wilfred Ndidi and Shay Long
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder continues to lead the Premier League in tackles