With the 2017/2018 season gradually winding down, we take a look at the earnings of the men who are responsible planning what happens on the pitch.

For the 2017/2018 season, these are the top five highest earning managers this season.

1. Jose Mourinho/Manchester United (£23m)

Manchester United boss Mourinho is the highest earning manager of the season as he is expected to take home £23m this season.

In his second season at the Manchester United, there have been some improvements which have been largely ignored by their failure to win the Premier League title and compete in the latter stages of the Champions League.

They are however in the final of the FA Cup where they will face Mourinho’s former side, Chelsea.

2. Marcello Lippi/ China (£20m)

As manager of the China national team, veteran Italian coach Lippi will earn £20m. He is the only national team manager on this list.

Despite his huge wage, China were unable to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

3. Diego Simeone/Atletico Madrid (£19m)

Atletico Madrid boss Simeone comes at number three on this list with an expected earning of £19m this season.

The season has not gone according to plan as they have been unable to challenge Barcelona for the La Liga title and have since fallen from the Champions League into the Europa League which presents their only hope of a trophy this season. They face Arsenal in a tough two-leg semi-final.

4. Zinedine Zidane/Real Madrid (£18m)

After two consecutive Champions League and a La Liga title, Zidane is now one of the top managers in world football.

At Real Madrid, he is expected to earn £18m this season. This season has not gone to plan and Zidane and Real Madrid have just the Champions League to fight for and they Bayern Munich to face in the semi-finals.

5. Pep Guardiola/Manchester City (£17.5m)

Just in his second season at Manchester City, Guardiola’s tutored Manchester City have won the Premier League in style.

He is expected to earn £17.5m this season.