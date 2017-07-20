Timeline of changes to AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) are set to vote for changes to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAF have proposed to increase the teams from 16 to 24, making it every four years and shifting the tournament from January, February to June/July.

These proposals were made at the two-day two-day African Football Symposium which kicked off on Tuesday, July 18.

The proposals are set to be made official at CAF Extra-Ordinary Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday, July 21.

Ahead of the official announcement of the changes, we take a look at the timeline of the changes AFCON have undergone in its history.

1957: Four teams in its inaugural edition

The first AFCON held in 1957 after it was created at the third FIFA Congress in June 1956 in Lisbon.

Four teams were supposed to compete in the inaugural edition Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia and South Africa. South Africa were however disqualified upon their insistence on selecting only white players for the tournament.

There was no qualification for the tournament that was hosted by Sudan. Only two games were played as Ethiopia had a straight part to the final with South Africa disqualified.

1962: Nine teams qualification round

A qualification round was added in 1962 to determine the four teams that will play in the main tournament.

1968: Limit to foreign-based players

CAF set a limit to the number of foreign-based players in each team to two in 1968.

1968: AFCON teams increased to eight

Eight teams competed in the 1968 edition with 22 teams entering the qualification round. The eight teams that qualified were divided into two groups. The four teams in a group played single round-robin tournaments with the top two teams in each group advancing to semi-finals.

1968: AFCON regularly played every two years from this year

From the 1968 tournament, the competition has been regularly held every two years in even numbered years.

1970: First televised tournament

The 1970 AFCON was the first televised edition.

1982: End to limit of foreign-based players

In 1968, they was a limit to the number of foreign-based players which ended in 1982.

1992: AFCON teams increased from eight to 12

The 1992 Cup of Nations expanded the number of final tournament team to 12; four groups were created with the 12 teams-three teams for each group-from which the top two countries advance to quarter-finals.

1996: AFCON teams increased to 16

The current 16-team format started in 1996. 15 teams, however, competed in the final in South Africa following the last minute withdrawal of Nigeria from the tournament for political reasons.

2013: Switch to odd-numbered year

First AFCON in odd-numbered year was played in South Africa in 2013. The change was to stop AFCON tournaments in FIFA World Cup years.

The change also meant that they would be two tournaments in 12 months- January 2012 and January 2013.