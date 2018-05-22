Home > Sports > Football >

Time and place to watch Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid

Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid Time and place to watch GOTV Max Cup game

Everything you should know about the Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid game on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Fernando Torres play Time and place to watch Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid (Pulse)
A selected Super Eagles team will on Tuesday, May 22 face an Atletico Madrid side in a GOTV Max Cup game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

The game is sponsored by cable TV GOTV via a partnership between the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and La Liga.

Time of match

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm (West African Time) on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

But gates to the stadium will be open from at 11.00 am with a slew of activities including locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

Where to watch

Fans in Nigeria can watch the game on SuperSport Select 1 on DSTV and GOTV while people outside the country can watch on their favourite streaming website.

Team for the game

Super Eagles Team B at CHAN 2018 play Super Eagles Team B will take on Atletico Madrid (CAF)
 

Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf called up a 23-man team including the Nwakali brothers and Some of the foreign-based stars like Sadiq Umar and Alhassan Ibrahim.

The 23 players for Atletico Madrid friendly

Olufemi Kayode (Lobi Stars), Olorunleke Ojo (Akwa United), Olufemi Thomas (Rangers International)

Musa Muhammed (Lokomotiv Plovdiv), Stanley Okoroma (MFM FC), Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars), Ikouwem Utin (Enyimba FC),

Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah), Austin Opara (MFM FC), Isiaka Oladuntoye (Enyimba FC), Chinedu Ajana (Katsina United)

Raphael Ayagwa (Plateau United), Destiny Ashadi (Katsina United), Kelechi Nwakali (MVV Maastricht, Netherlands)

Alhassan Ibrahim (FK Austrian Wien), Chidiebere Nwakali (Aberdeen FC, Scotland), Usman Mohammed (Norway)

Dayo Ojo (Sunshine Stars), Emem Eduok (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey), Sadiq Umar (NAC Breda, Netherlands), Tosin Omoyele (Plateau United), Kadiri Samadi (Lobi Stars), Ibrahim Alhassan (Kano Pillars).

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid play Simeone has named a 22-man squad for the friendly game

 

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone led a team of 22 players including the popular Fernando Torres and Jan Oblak.

The 22 Atletico Madrid players for Super Eagles friendly

Jan Oblak, Torres Sans Fernando Jose, Felipe Luiz, Torres Belen Juan Francisco, Angel Martin Correa.

Victor Perez, Thomas Patey, Wilfredo Werner, Kevin Gameiro, Montoro Rodriguez Antonio, Roberto Olabe Del Arco.

Dos Santos, Ferreira Miguel, Conde Alcolado Diego Jose, Gonzalez Testoni Sergio, Moreno Fernadez Juan.

Munoz Obejero,  Carlos Isaac, Schiappacasse Oliva,  Nicolas Javier, Aguero Nunez Juan Cruz, Arona Sane.

