Tiemoue Bakayoko set for Chelsea medicals

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko will soon undergo a Chelsea medical after a deal has been agreed between both clubs.

Bakayoko has been linked all summer with Chelsea following his impressive year with Monaco last season when they won the Ligue 1 and got to the semi-final of the Champions League.

Chelsea intensified their effort in signing the midfielder after losing out on the signing of Romelu Lukuku to Manchester United who were also reportedly interested in him.

A fee of £40million plus add-ons has now been agreed by both clubs with Bakayoko’s medical set for Friday, July 14.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is hoping to complete the signing of the French player before their pre-season tour of China and Singapore.

Bakayoko is currently recovering from a knee surgery which may rule him out the start of the season.

Conte believes Bakayoko stamina and tackling abilities will fit well into his style at Chelsea.

He will be expected to partner his compatriot N’golo Kante in Chelsea’s midfielder as they look to defend their Premier League title and compete in the Champions League.